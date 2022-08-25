A talented and sentimental photographer decided to get his mom into the studio and it was a beautiful moment

TikTok user Sabelo Sibisi shared footage of the moment along with some of the pictures on his profile

People were moved by the video and flooded the comment section with emotion-packed messages for him and mom

Even though taking photos has become a daily thing for many, a lot of elderly people are left out. One talented photographer wanted to capture timeless pictures of his queen and the moment has gone viral.

TikTok user Sabelo Sibisi took pictures of his mom and people loved the sweet gesture. Image: TikTok / Sabelo Sibisi

Source: UGC

Those who played a part in raising us have a special place in our hearts. However, it is generally only when they are gone that we wish we had done so much more.

TikTok user Sabelo Sibisi is a Mzansi photographer who shared the moment when he got his mom in the studio. Seeing her timeless beauty and wisdom burst in the pictures had him overflowing with emotion.

Momma looked amazing and really worked that camera!

“Portrait photos in the studio with my mother.”

The people of Mzansi swoon over the priceless moment

These pictures are only going to grow in personal value as time goes on and the young man is going to be so glad that he took them. People love the fact that he took pics of his mom and was touched by the moment.

Take a look at some of the sweet comments:

@lela said:

“Yes, wena girlWaze wamuhle uMa.”

@Ntombi Tshabalala said:

“These are absolutely beautiful. Wamuhle umama ♥️”

@MaLevels Biyela said:

“Wow she looks absolutely gorgeous ”

@Human being said:

“Was it meant to make me teary?❤️❤️❤️❤️”

