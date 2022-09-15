A young man and his friends put up a funny show at a food stall as they hailed the beans seller to curry favour

In an initial video, a man held bread in his hands as he sang close to the food seller with his friends serving as hype men

Another clip has them sitting with their served meal as they continued the same song to get the lady's attention

A young man has gone online to share a video of his friends crushing on a beans seller they patronised.

After getting some food, the young men went into a mini performance to hype the trader. In Yoruba language, they formed rhymes around the lady's name, Omoelewa.

The food seller did not say anything as they kept singing. Photo source: TikTok/@temmytayogp

Food seller maintains a serious face

The lady briefly looked back as their voices grew louder and rent the air. Her face's countenance was funny as she tried hard to maintain a serious face.

In the man's first clip, he was so close to the lady's big pot of beans, while hailing her with endearments.

Many people who reacted to the video said that the men were probably looking for someone to give them free food.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 50 comments with thousands of likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Ajileye_jnr said:

"Iya khalid, my best spot then in Lasu."

Akinola Dolapo eniola said:

"This is faculty of Art, LASU Iya Khalid’s kitchen."

Elliot Osabuohien said:

"The camera man nor want make we miss any part."

Abdullahi Sheidu said:

"If asake sing this thing na e go top Apple Music."

tbabe said:

"They there dey find free food with love line."

Ninuolaaina said:

"No be Iya khalid place be thus."

Eshun Emmanuel136 said:

"I don’t understand but I love what you’re saying. I love my Nigerian people."

Nwaneri Chukwudi Richard said:

"Oga enter studio fast ABEG. And tag me when it dropzzzz."

Babafemi Olasunmade said:

"DJ play me omo elewa make i use finish this beans."

Lady hawks food, shows she is proud

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a Nigerian lady went online in a video to hawk the food that her mother sells. She said she is proud.

The lady stated that though she may not be rich, she is comfortable with what she has. The lady, therefore, challenged people to showcase what their mothers do.

She kept talking while moving with what looked like moi-moi on her head. According to her, what she is doing is better than stealing. The hawker said that she is living well despite her humble background.

