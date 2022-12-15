A video has gone viral on social media as it shows a woman flaunting her fitted dress paired with boots

In the clip, she is pictured standing by the roadside, dressed in a tight brown dress with knee-high black boots

Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

If you've ever felt like you needed to fit into society's idea of beauty before feeling good about yourself then this story is for you.

A video currently making the rounds on social media is proof that happiness and self-love come from within.

Photos of the lady in the tight brown dress. Credit: @codedblog

Source: UGC

In the video, a lady is seen showing off her look and - telling from her facial expression - feeling proud about it too.

She sports a very tight long-sleeved ruched dress which she paired with some knee-high black boots and a black handbag.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The confident black beauty proceeds to show off her look while standing by the roadside of an untarred area.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video of lady in tight dress

Netizens who saw the video are commending her for being so confident.

tracy_rebecca_solomon:

"She even wear trousers inside."

fayth_eg_mj_:

"And bike man day wait for her she’s blushing fine girl."

m_a_y_19th:

"To look expensive no cost,nah u wan go buy from polo by blessing empire."

lookingforthewitch:

"Trouser still dey under that gown"

uto__nwa15:

"She dey hot"

su_cessful_faith:

"I need her kinda confidence."

gemma_szn:

"ayra star was found shaking."

blacknaijababe:

"Bag on fleek,boots on fleek."

its_stefarny_so:

"The lady is actually beautiful facially."

Video of lady getting her wig installed leaves people with questions

Briefly News previously reported that sometimes, achieving a stylish hairdo requires the help of a highly-skilled hairstylist.

A video currently trending more than emphasises this as true.

Wig installations are pretty hot right now as many people have fallen in love with laid edges and baby hairs.

Well, this lady certainly got her baby hairs laid all right - and it would have been perfectly done if it was not almost joined with her eyebrows.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng