A young lady who is also a new university student took her dog to school as she attended a lecture

Many people who saw the undergraduate with a dog in her arms as if it was a baby kept looking at her

Social media users said the friend who was hyping her should have discouraged her from the act

A TikTok user, @ansureginald, has shared a video of a fresher (new undergraduate) taking her dog to attend a class.

Despite people looking at her in the clip, the lady walked into a hall filled with students as she tried to find a seat.

The lady walked into the class confidently with her dog. Photo source: TikTok/@ansureginald

Lady and her dog in class

She carried the pet like a baby. Many people were wowed by the student's confidence to take a dog to class without fear.

Sharing the video, @ansureginald said:

"She brought her dog to class today, this freshers no go kill us."

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300 comments with more than 15,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Jesus Christ said:

"The one talking is like the kind of friend that will lead u into embarrassing urself."

kporforachieverebenezer said:

"I pray I never get this kind of friend in my life."

Your Dream Girl said:

"You Dey push push her, sanso dey laugh for back."

Lissa said:

"The hyper behind her is bad."

Mr Blaq said:

"By next semester, she will sell the dog and buy text books."

Betty Addo-Wood said:

"Let's see if she still brings it after Ist semester."

rucandel said:

"She better hope shes not taking the class of those old timey lecturer types."

Link said:

"De one u think she is ur friend is rather pushing you into embarrassment."

GaLiaNo said:

"What if the dog start barking in the middle of the class."

Source: Legit.ng