“I Pray I Never Get This Kind Friend”: Beautiful Lady Takes Her Dog to Class, Carries Pet Like Baby
- A young lady who is also a new university student took her dog to school as she attended a lecture
- Many people who saw the undergraduate with a dog in her arms as if it was a baby kept looking at her
- Social media users said the friend who was hyping her should have discouraged her from the act
A TikTok user, @ansureginald, has shared a video of a fresher (new undergraduate) taking her dog to attend a class.
Despite people looking at her in the clip, the lady walked into a hall filled with students as she tried to find a seat.
Lady and her dog in class
She carried the pet like a baby. Many people were wowed by the student's confidence to take a dog to class without fear.
Sharing the video, @ansureginald said:
"She brought her dog to class today, this freshers no go kill us."
Watch the video below:
As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300 comments with more than 15,000 likes.
Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:
Jesus Christ said:
"The one talking is like the kind of friend that will lead u into embarrassing urself."
kporforachieverebenezer said:
"I pray I never get this kind of friend in my life."
Your Dream Girl said:
"You Dey push push her, sanso dey laugh for back."
Lissa said:
"The hyper behind her is bad."
Mr Blaq said:
"By next semester, she will sell the dog and buy text books."
Betty Addo-Wood said:
"Let's see if she still brings it after Ist semester."
rucandel said:
"She better hope shes not taking the class of those old timey lecturer types."
Link said:
"De one u think she is ur friend is rather pushing you into embarrassment."
GaLiaNo said:
"What if the dog start barking in the middle of the class."
