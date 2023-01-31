A poor woman got done dirty as she received a dress that looked nothing like what she had ordered

Twitter user @Thembi_Bal1 shared the side-by-side pictures of what she ordered versus what she got

Some people couldn’t help but laugh and throw out hilarious suggestions for fixing the disaster

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Shopping for an item before you have seen it is a real gamble. One woman thought she was getting a beautiful white puffy dress but that is not what she received.

Twitter user @Thembi_Bal1 shared the side-by-side pictures of what she ordered versus what she got. Image: Twitter / @Thembi_Bal1

Source: Twitter

While online shopping is convenient, it is also risky. One woman found that out the hard way when her dreams were crushed.

Twitter user @Thembi_Bal1 shared a picture of the dress a woman thought she was getting alongside a snap of her wearing the dress that she got.

Shame, sis, this is something!

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Take a look at the disaster:

The people of Mznais laugh at the fashion fail

Guys, how can people do this to customers?! Some felt it looked like a deflated balloon while others had no words.

See some of the hilarious comments:

@nonimots said:

“ this is so bad.”

@Mbilu_Yanga said:

“She needs to stand near a car maybe kuzoba right”

@ClaireZDuri said:

“If she does the pose it will come out the same ”

@Love_Y0urz said:

“She must try to hairdryer it and use a straightener as well ”

@collenscolly said:

“The second frame it's a fitted sheet bathong ”

Enraged stunner exposes what she ordered vs what she got after getting opposite of dress bought on Instagram

In related news, Briefly News reported that online users were in for a lot when a lady shared her experience of being misled by an online boutique seller. A woman bought a dress that looked completely different from what when she got.

The disgruntled lady was exposing the boutique for selling a dress that looked completely different in person. Online users could not stop laughing at what she received.

A woman @khosiamelia shared a picture showing what her friend received after ordering from a South African clothing boutique. The lady called a dress covered in crystals and was tight. Instead, she got a dress with some pearls attached and a different construction.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News