The sight of a chubby kid eating from a big container amazed a young lady who saw her at a street store

Filming the kid, the lady wondered what they had been feeding the kid for her to have such a plus-size stature

Nigerians who reacted to the clip had many funny things to say about the kid, as some stated they would like to have the little girl

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A young Nigerian lady, @tehmhie_, was surprised when she saw a chubby kid eating and enjoying her food at a shop she went to get something.

Approaching the kid, she called her attention and said she would like to see her face. With a fat cheek and food in her mouth, the kid smiled at her.

People were amazed by the way the kid smiled. Photo source: @tehmhie

Source: UGC

Cute chubby kid smiles

The lady was so amazed at how chubby the kid's face looked. She could not hold her sudden laughter. She asked what exactly they were feeding the kid.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Many people who watched the video found it hilarious. Someone said that the kid looked like a teddy bear.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments and more than 17,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Jess baby said:

"She looks like a teddy. I would just carry her to my house."

Akorede said:

"I know she live with her grandma."

S.a.r.a.h said:

"See all of una wen Dey dis comment section Dey do she’s cute she’s sweet Na still una go body shame her if she big."

sholexy said:

"Make una talk true which one b cute."

user2395148116871 said:

"Shey u na no see d cup she dey use drink."

El_PÁTRON said:

"Abeg no be evidence of good living be this it’s too much at her age."

Shuqa_berry said:

"I want her she looks like a teddy."

Eskom loadshedding leaves 4-year-old stuck in lift with mom, SA moved as they share McDonald's to keep calm

Briefly News previously reported that a child was brave when she got stuck in an elevator with her mum. The mother and daughter were sitting in the dark, thanks to Eskom.

People reacted to the footage of them eating, talking and singing in order to stay calm. People remarked that they were happy that the little girl had a responsible mom.

A video by @amanda_mkh TikTok shows a daughter reacting to being stranded in an elevator. The lady in the video made sure her child stayed happy during a scary experience as they had McDonald's ready to go.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng