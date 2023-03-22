A bill criminalising members of the LGBTQI+ community living in Uganda has been passed by Parliament

Amnesty International strongly condemned the move, saying it is appalling and supports hatred and discrimination

Ugandan LGBTQ activist Frank Mugisha ferociously denounced the bill and slammed the country’s government

KAMPALA - Members of the LGBTQI+ community living in Uganda could face life in prison after Parliament passed an anti-gay bill.

The move taken on Tuesday, 21 March, has been described as appalling by Amnesty International. The group believes the bill will institutionalise discrimination, hatred, and prejudice against LGBTQI+ people.

Amnesty International’s Director for East and Southern Africa, Tigere Chagutah said the bill blocks the legitimate work done by civil society, public health professionals, and community leaders, the BBC reported.

Members of the LGBTQI+ community already face discrimination and violence in the country, and many fears this will only get worse. Some “gay” offences could lead to life in prison and the death penalty.

Ugandan LGBTQ activist Frank Mugisha denounced the bill, saying the government is attempting to erase the existence of LGBTQI+ people living in the country. The bill will now be passed on to President Yoweri Museveni to make the final call.

Law enforcement cracks down on LGBTQI+ people

Meanwhile, Uganda authorities began arresting LGBTQI+ people after religious leaders and politicians claimed students were being recruited into homosexuality in schools, according to the Daily Maverick. A secondary school teacher was among those arrested.

Supporters of the bill believe LGBTQI+ activities needed to be punished. Many believe the community threatens the country’s traditional values and conservative nature.

Briefly News also reported that Women’s Day is meant to honour and celebrate the triumphs and victories of women in the country.

However, for members of the LGBTI+ community who face added forms of discrimination and violence in their daily lives, Women’s Day is a painful reminder of how much more needs to be done to honour all women in the country.

During an exclusive interview with Briefly News, LGBTI+ activist Kim Lithgow highlighted some of the challenges that women from the community face. She said aside from facing discrimination as a woman, LGBTI+ women are met with added forms of stigma and bias in communities, schools, and the workplace.

