Young Girl Copies BBC News Anchor, Video of Side by Side News Segment Goes Viral: “Bravo to You My Girl”
by  Hilary Sekgota
  • One TikTokker is chasing her dreams put herself out there to showcase her news anchoring skills
  • A side-by-side video of her copying a BBC news anchor was posted on TikTok, and her talent did not go unnoticed
  • The young girl went viral, and people sang her praises, saying she would break into broadcasting in no time

A young girl copied a professional news anchor
A video of a budding news anchor went viral. Image: @abigailmulungi2
A young girl has taken the internet by storm by being proactive about her goals. It seems the girl wants to be a newsreader and is working to get noticed.

Recently she posted a video slaying a news segment delivered by Nancy Kacungira, a Ugandan journalist working for the BBC.

The talented girl copied the professional news anchor and did not stutter during the side-by-side reenactment.

Video of budding news anchor goes viral on TikTok

Her video got 700 000 views, and the little girl gained more followers on her large TikTok page @abigailmulungi2. People were impressed with her grind and could see her dedication because her page is filled with presenting videos.

Watch the video below:

Netizens acknowledge the

@Teacher posted:

"No one is talking about how the two resemble each other. "

@ck asked:

"Please can one of these broadcast companies identify this girl? Not even in Europe can you find this talent. At least pay for her basic education."

@STAGGALICOUS said:

"And they lookalike bravo to you my girl, very talented."

@elstoffel1 wrote:

"How come they look alike? The younger version is beautiful. "

@chonstancevununan commented:

"Maybe she started at school and now she's perfect."

@CarolFaith added:

"Oh my, talented little girl and they look alike."

@tehilachris stated:

"You're a blessed and talented child."

@Jane Chibanda asked:

"Are they mother and daughter? Wow, they really look alike."

@florauga-2 said:

"Blessings kale mama, but which school do you go to because your English is at a higher level imagine when you reach university. "

Incredible Shona Ferguson portrait by talented artist leaves Mzansi in awe: "Looks absolutely accurate"

In another story, Briefly News reported that it has been over a year since South Africa lost one of its greatest talents, Shona Ferguson. But one young artist took painstaking measures to pay tribute to the late actor.

In a show of true talent, artist Lwazi Tsela drew a portrait of Shona Ferguson. What can only be seen as a heartfelt gesture from one artist to another has left Mzansi stunned.

