Young Girl Copies BBC News Anchor, Video of Side by Side News Segment Goes Viral: “Bravo to You My Girl”
- One TikTokker is chasing her dreams put herself out there to showcase her news anchoring skills
- A side-by-side video of her copying a BBC news anchor was posted on TikTok, and her talent did not go unnoticed
- The young girl went viral, and people sang her praises, saying she would break into broadcasting in no time
A young girl has taken the internet by storm by being proactive about her goals. It seems the girl wants to be a newsreader and is working to get noticed.
Recently she posted a video slaying a news segment delivered by Nancy Kacungira, a Ugandan journalist working for the BBC.
The talented girl copied the professional news anchor and did not stutter during the side-by-side reenactment.
Video of budding news anchor goes viral on TikTok
Her video got 700 000 views, and the little girl gained more followers on her large TikTok page @abigailmulungi2. People were impressed with her grind and could see her dedication because her page is filled with presenting videos.
Watch the video below:
Netizens acknowledge the
@Teacher posted:
"No one is talking about how the two resemble each other. "
@ck asked:
"Please can one of these broadcast companies identify this girl? Not even in Europe can you find this talent. At least pay for her basic education."
@STAGGALICOUS said:
"And they lookalike bravo to you my girl, very talented."
@elstoffel1 wrote:
"How come they look alike? The younger version is beautiful. "
@chonstancevununan commented:
"Maybe she started at school and now she's perfect."
@CarolFaith added:
"Oh my, talented little girl and they look alike."
@tehilachris stated:
"You're a blessed and talented child."
@Jane Chibanda asked:
"Are they mother and daughter? Wow, they really look alike."
@florauga-2 said:
"Blessings kale mama, but which school do you go to because your English is at a higher level imagine when you reach university. "
Source: Briefly News