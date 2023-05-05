One TikTokker is chasing her dreams put herself out there to showcase her news anchoring skills

A side-by-side video of her copying a BBC news anchor was posted on TikTok, and her talent did not go unnoticed

The young girl went viral, and people sang her praises, saying she would break into broadcasting in no time

A video of a budding news anchor went viral. Image: @abigailmulungi2

Source: TikTok

A young girl has taken the internet by storm by being proactive about her goals. It seems the girl wants to be a newsreader and is working to get noticed.

Recently she posted a video slaying a news segment delivered by Nancy Kacungira, a Ugandan journalist working for the BBC.

The talented girl copied the professional news anchor and did not stutter during the side-by-side reenactment.

Video of budding news anchor goes viral on TikTok

Her video got 700 000 views, and the little girl gained more followers on her large TikTok page @abigailmulungi2. People were impressed with her grind and could see her dedication because her page is filled with presenting videos.

Watch the video below:

Netizens acknowledge the

@Teacher posted:

"No one is talking about how the two resemble each other. "

@ck asked:

"Please can one of these broadcast companies identify this girl? Not even in Europe can you find this talent. At least pay for her basic education."

@STAGGALICOUS said:

"And they lookalike bravo to you my girl, very talented."

@elstoffel1 wrote:

"How come they look alike? The younger version is beautiful. "

@chonstancevununan commented:

"Maybe she started at school and now she's perfect."

@CarolFaith added:

"Oh my, talented little girl and they look alike."

@tehilachris stated:

"You're a blessed and talented child."

@Jane Chibanda asked:

"Are they mother and daughter? Wow, they really look alike."

@florauga-2 said:

"Blessings kale mama, but which school do you go to because your English is at a higher level imagine when you reach university. "

Source: Briefly News