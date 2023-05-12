A man and a woman teamed up to produce a sweet video which captured when they danced for each other

In the video posted on TikTok, the duo were seen performing funny dance moves to make each other happy

The harmony and cheerful disposition of the man and woman in the video got netizens applauding them

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A man and a woman took turns dancing for each other in a video recorded in a village setting.

The video was posted by @daudikapyela, but it has since ballooned and gained more than 1.5 million views on TikTok.

The man danced for the lady, and she also danced for him. Photo credit: TikTok/daudikapyela.

Source: UGC

The duo performed funny but sweet dance moves to entertain themselves.

Man and woman go viral after dancing for each other

The TikTok clip showed the man declaring the dance floor open with his sleek moves, using his steps to make a statement.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Each dance step taken by the man felt as if he was using it to communicate something romantic to the woman.

The woman concentrated on him and observed while taking in all he was saying through the dance.

When he was done, the woman came up with a response. Also, her dance steps seemed to be sending a message to the man.

This continued till the end of the session. Those who have seen the video on TikTok have fallen in love with it.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@user6364703662716 said:

"Beautiful."

@Natalina Ferreira commented:

"I tie myself to these dances of yours."

@Martin Matovu commented:

"God made Phones for us to enjoy."

@Linda Grace said:

"I love it."

@GIFT_DANIEL commented:

"People are calm."

@nwaka1234x said:

"I didn’t see that coming from our sister."

@user4469651044292 said:

"You are spectacular."

@user5681184767914 said:

"Very funny thank you."

@Ebchio-Yaah Assumpta

"Village life is the best ooooooooo."

Pretty albino lady with perfect skin dances to Portable's I'm A Baboon, gets men's attention

In other news, Briefly News reported that a beautiful and curvy albino, @blonde806, stirred massive reactions on TikTok when she danced to Portable's I'm A Baboon.

Before she started her performance, she backed the camera and turned. People were wowed by her smooth skin.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng