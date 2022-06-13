A video of a very tall lady in heels dancing hard with her waist on a street in Japan has sent social media into a frenzy

According to the lady's caption, she was just returning from a club outing on a Sunday morning and decided to dance publicly

While she danced before the camera, a stunned white man who was conversing with someone stopped and pointed at her

As if walking in heels and in a short dress wasn't enough stir in public, a tall lady went on to dance with her waist as she strolled down a street in Japan.

The lady took to TikTok to share the video and stirred mixed reactions from netizens.

She danced with her waist. Photo Credit: TikTok/@nikimark0

Source: UGC

Her caption on the video explains that she was returning from a club on a Sunday morning when she burst into the public dance.

The video started with her walking briskly only for her to turn around and begin dancing to No Wahala song remix by 1da Banton featuring Kizz Daniel and Tiwa Savage.

Her waist dance showcase distracted a white fellow at a corner who suspended his discussion with a friend to point in her direction.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Obi said:

"You must be an African to dance like this girl."

Tuni Hicks said:

"Eeeeeh and you still have that energy."

i_am_keshy said:

"Am sure the guy with grey was hyping you up."

ijem.amaka said:

"Beautiful girllll what ? beautiful sis . show them."

user1805673288876 said:

" People in church wears.

"And you surprise the public.. Gooo gurrrllllll."

Source: Legit.ng