A video of the terrifying moment animal control personnel tried removing gigantic snakes hidden in the ceiling of a house has caused a massive stir

The widely shared clip shows the snake control officers removing the enormous serpents from the home's ceiling

OddIy Terrifying posted the footage to Twitter, where it received more than two million views and a variety of comments

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

An incredible video of the terrifying moment animal control officers removing gigantic snakes hidden in the ceiling of a house has caused a massive stir online.

The short clip begins with one of the snake control personnel pulling one of the serpents down by its tail.

Snakes partially fall from the ceiling

Another officer shattered the ceiling while the person removed the snake from its hiding place, partially causing all the serpents to fall from the top.

Reactions trail video of massive snakes hidden in ceiling. Photo credit: @OTerrifying.

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The social media account OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) captioned the video as, "snake gets stuck inside of a ceiling".

More than two million people had watched the clip, which received over 2,195 retweets, 590 quote tweets, and 17.9,000 likes at the time of this publication.

Watch the video below:

How netizens reacted to the viral video of snakes in a ceiling

@sumitsaurabh posted:

"The scariest thing I have ever seen."

@SPnoir claimed:

"I don't think it was "stuck". Just staying warm and near prey."

@needbonuses posted:

"The house is theirs now."

@RobMarraArt said:

"Welcome to your new home, I'm out."

@Adeye_Son1 commented:

"I have had bad thoughts since watching this video last night."

@WandaWa21982467 reacted:

"Wow! That’s scary."

@randomshitdotco said:

"The way I would immediately cry."

@SkollosCR posted:

"Never going close to this apartment ever again."

@tim8935 commented:

"Bro, ant pay the rent for this month."

Sad TikTok video shows Gauteng man whose car got burn, set up by people claiming they’d kidnapped his friend

Briefly News previously reported that a heartbroken man got tricked into a situation which left him with an obliterated car. He thought he would help a friend, but it was a trap.

Jealousy makes people do some seriously unexplainable things. This man believes his car was burnt out of jealousy, and he couldn't believe someone he thought was his friend would do this.

TikTok user Prince Zain Adam's shared a video showing his car before it was burned, followed by pictures of the devastation. He explained that he got a call which made him believe one of his friends had been kidnapped. Our guy got conned upon trying to save his friend, and his car burnt to the ground.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh