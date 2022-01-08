An inventor solved a real problem facing the world back in 2019 when he created a pill that changed how farts smelled

He created a pill that could change farts that once smelled stinky into sweet-smelling roses

He came up with the idea after sharing a large meal with his friends who were continuously farting

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

There is light at the end of the tunnel and many look forward to breathing a little easier in the future. The pills were first released in 2019.

An inventor, Christian Poncheval, has created a pill that can turn a person's normally stinky farts into roses.

An inventor has created pills that make farts smell like roses. Photo credit: Ulrich Baumgarten

Source: Getty Images

The 65-year-old 'genius' came up with the idea after sharing a large dinner with friends and was quite put off by the smelly farts people were having.

He said that the sound of a fart can be disguised but the horrendous smell is something else entirely.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

This prompted him to come up with the idea to create a pill that can change the smell of a fart. The pills come in a variety of 'flavours' namely roses, ginger, violet, chocolate and lily of the valley.

The tablets are also pet friendly in case your fur babies produce more than barks and whimpers according to the Daily Sun.

The tablets work by reducing the amount of intestinal gas and bloating while at the same time changing the smell.

Gorgeous woman makes R365k by just farting on camera, famous for the side hustle

A woman named Lush Botanist has revealed how she made thousands of pounds by farting on camera.

How it all started

Botanist, who is dubbed the fart queen of the internet, said she got into the side hustle after being asked by someone online to fart on camera.

The video soon went viral and another viewer offered her money to fart. She did so effortlessly and started making money from the side hustle, Daily Star reports.

According to Linda Ikeji Blog, the woman has so far made £18,100 from farting on camera and she can charge up to £123 per fart.

The beautiful woman said:

"Parmesan makes my farts smell extra sulphur. But mozzarella gives me those big bubbly farts."

Source: Briefly News