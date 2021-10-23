Vin Diesel Walks Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Down the Aisle at Her Wedding

Late Fast and Furious actor Paul Walker's daughter Meadow wedded her lover in early October

Since her dad is not around, his BFF Vin Diesel was the one who walked her to her hubby at the aisle on her wedding day

Vin Diesel's move touched the hearts of many people who took to different social media platforms to give him his flowers

Revered Fast and Furious actor Vin Diesel has wowed the world after confirming he was indeed late actor Paul Walker's friend and will forever be, even posthumously.

Walks Paul Walker's daughter wedded in early October. Photo: Meadow Walker.

Source: Instagram

True Friend

This is after Diesel played the role Walker would have played in the life of his daughter was he alive today.

Briefly News has learnt late Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker recently officiated her union with hubby Louis Thornton-Allan.

As a tradition, she was supposed to be walked down the aisle and handed over to her groom by her father, later Walker.

However, Diesel jumped in and played the role perfectly well owing to the fact that Paul Walker is no more.

Diesel, in photos was spotted holding Paul Walker's 22-year-old daughter and model Meadow's hand as he walked her to hubby at the aisle.

Fans get excited

His deed wowed many people upon learning of it and to prove it, they showered him with love and appreciation on different social media platforms.

According to NDTV, late Paul Walker's daughter Meadow wedded her hubby Louis Thornton-Allan in a star-studded wedding held in early October in the Dominican Republic.

Meadow's wedding was a private one that saw the attendance of few guests.

Well, information about the wedding was first made public by Meadow through a series of wedding photos she shared on her Instagram.

"Ayooooo," she captioned one of the posts.

