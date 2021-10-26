Alec Baldwin has been highly cooperative with law enforcement as they continue to investigate the shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on set

Statements have been taken from all those who were present on the scene of the accident and all reports seem to tell a very similar story of the fatal incident

Reports confirm that the moment the gun fired was not caught on camera because filming had not begun, the crew and actors were returning from a lunch break

The crew and cast members of the upcoming movie Rust have been working closely with police officers as they investigate the accidental death of Halyna Hutchins. Alec Baldwin has been of utmost help and has confirmed the exact moment when the gun was fired.

Alec Baldwin has confirmed the exact moment when his prop gun fired and fatally wounded Haylna Hutchins. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The statements from the search warrant affidavit report that the prop gun was fired while Alec was practising camera angles for an upcoming scene. The direction of the church cross-fire scene instructed the actor to draw his gun and aim it at the camera, reports News24.

As Baldwin was said to be looking over Hutchins's shoulder while practising drawing his gun when what was supposed to be a 'cold gun' went off. The affidavit states that people on the scene heard a loud pop when Halyna began complaining but an ache in her abdomen.

Upon examining the cinematographer, she was found to have been struck directly in the chest. It was then reported that:

"Halyna began to stumble backwards, and she was assisted to the ground."

Insider reports that the director on set reported that the prop was completely safe before handing it over to Alec Baldwin to begin filming the next portion of the film. So Baldwin was under the impression that the gun was checked and in order as he walked through the next scene with the director and cinematographer.

Investigations are still live and nobody has been charged or arrested as yet.

“No Words”: actor Alec Baldwin shares grief after film accident kills director

Briefly News reported actor Alec Baldwin has opened up about the now-infamous film tragedy which took the life of a film crew member. Baldwin reportedly misfired a prop gun while on the set of his latest film 'Rust', fatally injuring the Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins and wounding another.

Taking to his Twitter account, Baldwin candidly expressed his heartbreak at the incident and said he is fully committed to working with police who'll be investigating:

