A driven young woman known as Kiki Ramsey has shared her journey to bagging a doctorate degree

Kiki revealed that growing up, she had a mother who was addicted to drugs and she became a teen mother at the age of 17

She intimated that what propelled her success in life was her mother's belief in her when all hope was lost

A joyful young woman named Kiki Ramsey has announced becoming the first-ever person in her family to acquire a PhD regardless of the setbacks she experienced in life.

Taking to her LinkedIn timeline, the resilient lady shared that she grew up with a drug-addicted mother and became a teen mum at 17. Kiki revealed that her mother, regardless of her addictions, encouraged her to become anything she set her mind to.

"My mother, yes the same mother who had her challenges was the very first person to tell me that I can do and become anything I wanted. She challenged me to go out and change the world and I have not stopped trying since," she wrote.

The latest doctorate degree holder expressed her appreciation to all her teachers, family and friends who supported her from day one.

Kiki dedicated her acquired degree to her mother, Alberta Turner.

"Today as I walked across that virtual stage I am so honoured to dedicate this last and final degree to my late mother Alberta Turner lovingly called Lucy and I am so honoured to be able to finally say Momma I made it!!!"

