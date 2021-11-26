A 20-year-old lady and showjumper, Evie Toombes, has sued the doctor who attended to her mother during her antenatal period

Evie said that if the doctor had duly advised her mother, Caroline, on the need to use folic acid to ward off spina bifida in her unborn baby, she would not be disabled

The doctor, Mitchell, denied that she did not advise Caroline on the need to take required supplements for her pregnancy

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A young lady, Evie Toombes, with spina bifida, has taken the doctor who advised her mother to court, saying she should never have been born.

According to her, the medical doctor failed to tell her mother to use a supplement that should have warded off the condition while she was still in the womb, Daily Mail reports.

The lady said that her mother was not properly advised. Photo source: Daily Mail

Source: UGC

She never took folic acid

The mother who is now 50 years old said that when she consulted with the doctor in 2001 and talked about folic acid, she never told her its importance in the prevention of spina bifida.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The 20-year-old lady said that if Doctor Mitchell had told Caroline that she was at the risk of having a baby with such a condition and needed to take medicine, the woman would have not have gotten pregnant at the time she did, Hindustan Times reports.

I advised her well

The doctor had however completely denied the allegation, saying that she advised Caroline adequately before she gave birth.

Evie’s lawyer Susan Rodway said that if the medical personnel had advised reasonably, the lady would have been born a healthy one.

After the birth in November 2001, Evie was diagnosed with lipomylomeningocoele, a condition that led to the permanent disability of her spine. The child is asking for millions in damages.

Teenager sues JAMB

Meanwhile, John Chinedu, a 19-year-old student who sued the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for allegedly changing his UTME result was handed to the police for alleged .

Chinedu through his lawyer Akaiwe Ikeazor sued JAMB for one billion naira. He claimed the examination body changed his result for 2019, 2020 and 2021.

However, after reportedly giving Chinedu plenty of opportunities to confess, JAMB registrar Professor Ishaq Oloyede, opened the examination body's server to prove that the student manipulated the result.

Source: Briefly.co.za