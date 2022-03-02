A man has shown off the cool and very interesting bed which he sleeps on each night, setting tongues wagging on social media

The bed is creatively made to look like a Mercedes 230, showing the man's love for the auto brand in a special way that wowed many

People who have seen the man's creatively designed bed have admired it so much, with many saying he will sleep like a baby on it

When you sleep on a 'Mercedes 230' each night as your bed, many have said you will probably have nice dreams.

A man has shown off the bed he sleeps on each night and it turns out to be a 'Mercedes 230,' creatively designed and customised for him. It has a blue colour with the bonnet and headlights all fashioned into it. The bed also has tires which it stands on.

The man unveiled the cool bed and wowed many online. Photo credit: @thetrillionairlife

Source: Instagram

Bed looks cool, sleep will be sweet

Obviously, the man loves the bed because he showed it off right inside his bedroom in a cool video currently trending on the internet.

People have reacted to the cool stuff, with many agreeing the bed will make sleep sweeter.

Watch the video below:

Video attracts social media reactions

The man's interesting bed expectedly attracted reactions from social media users. After it was shared by @thetrillionairlife, many took to the comment section to express their views. See some of the reactions below:

@tekk44 said:

"I do not have any opinion other that is it for a child?"

@shahriyar.hsm reacted:

"just imagine crash when u sleep."

@scotch.and.shade commented:

"Looks like lifetime of back aches."

@santram8368 remarked:

"You visualize your success way before it becmes a reality."

@anubhav._.10 commented:

"Irony how some people want to have their cars like their bed and Their beds like a car."

