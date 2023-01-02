One couple confused many people by claiming they are engaged but not dating, nor will they get married

TikTok user Salah Brooks and her man, or not, are going to be together forever, however, they are not a couple

Some people feel these two are label fobes while others claim the drama is all for attention

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Nowadays nothing is surprising. One couple who claims they are not dating admits to being engaged and confuses thousands on TikTok.

TikTok user Salah Brooks and her man's situation left many people confused. Image: TikTok / Salah Brooks

Source: UGC

Open relationships, casual dating and relationships without physical touch are all pretty normal. However, being engaged but not dating is definitely something new.

TikTok user Salah Brooks, who has over 2.2 million followers, tried to explain her and her fiancé's situation. While they are engaged, they are not dating but they also won’t be dating anyone else… oh, and they also plan on being together forever.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

TikTok users are having none of the situation these two are pulling

This makes absolutely no sense to anyone and many people feel it is an act of attention-seeking. Some feel relationships have become too complicated and people need to chill.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@Randi Kremer-Schmitz said:

“It’s like trying too hard to be complicated.”

@candy said:

“Situationships are getting outta hand.”

@Diesel said:

“My head hurts…”

@Honey said:

“Okay I love you guys but like is it just the fear of the label?”

@Fico Fussion said:

“Real talk, y’all should just be happy they are happy. It might not be for you, but it’s more than working for them.”

Young woman suggests couples open a savings account for their dates, Mzansi peeps think it’s a great idea

In other news, Briefly News reported that a young woman left many peeps intrigued after sharing a dating tip that could help many young couples keep their relationship sparks alive.

Twitter user @SiyamthandaLala took to the bluebird app to advise peeps on opening a savings account, particularly for their dates.

“In a relationship, we should open a savings account for our dates ❤,” she wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News