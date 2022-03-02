A shocking video of a man stealing a traffic light post was posted on social media by anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee

The short clip shows an unknown man dragging an entire traffic light post up a road while cars drive by

Saffas expressed their thoughts on the situation with many believing that the man needs money and is trying to find a way to get some

Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee shared a video on his Twitter page of a man stealing an entire traffic light. The 15-second clip shows the determined person pulling the traffic light poll up a road before stopping to rest.

Although it is unclear what the individual tends to do with the large item, some assume that the poll is going to be sold for scrap. It is also unknown how the man managed to dislodge the traffic light from its foundation before dragging it away but many believe it may have been knocked by a car.

The clip gained over 18 000 views on Twitter with many South Africans complaining in the comments section. The complaint seemed to be aimed at those who drove past the incident without stopping to intervene.

Social media users could not believe their eyes

@ShakerShabalala thinks:

"He’s not a criminal he’s homeless, he found the traffic light on the ground and dragged it to the municipality that’s all."

@ishmaelnkuna1 commented:

"The robot is broken and the guy is trying to make a living."

@ATOMIC_KAI said:

"The government has allowed the scrap metal buyers and exporters to sabotage the infrastructure of the country."

@wise30152072 responded with:

"It looks like the car bumped this robot off and he just took it… I see it happen a lot ti robots that take the council time to fix after an accident."

@my1centsworth shared:

"There needs to be stricter controls over scrap yards. If they weren't buying vandalised infrastructure, the problem would disappear. At the end of the day, it looks like he's removing a pole that had been knocked down by a car, as it's bent."

@shazam_za tweeted:

"Maybe the traffic is bad where he lives."

"Things you see in movies": Truck transporting alcohol looted while driving, SA thinks driver is in on it

In more news about items being stolen, Briefly News previously reported that a video of a moving truck transporting alcohol has gone viral after a group of people decided to take the alcohol out of it.

The video was shared by anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee on Twitter recently. The video, which is just over two minutes long, has caused tons of concern for many South African social media users.

Peeps shared tons of responses to the worrying video where two men can be seen throwing crates of alcohol onto a pavement. The clip gained over 41 000 views as netizens discussed how common looting of trucks has become.

