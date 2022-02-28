SA Long Distance Truckers shared a video of a driver strategically saving his truck from burning on social media

The clip shows the driver detaching the truck from a burning trailer whose cargo had caught alight

Although some damage may have still been incurred, online users praised him on his calculated response to the dire situation

A heroic driver was lauded by South African online users after bravely saving a truck from burning to smithereens.

The video posted by SA Long Distance Truckers on Facebook shows the cargo on a trailer of a massive truck on fire. The driver manages to detach and drive away from the burning non-automotive section of the vehicle, ultimately saving the truck.

“Driver did well by saving the truck. He ran the risk of losing it all if he tried to pull the 6m out as well. With that fire how would he release only one trailer,?” the post caption reads.

Mzansi online users responded to the post with their views of the close call:

Kalen Watson wrote:

“Let's be real people, this is MANline, since when getting a trailer became so expensive to them? Well done to the driver.”

Carlin Carlin replied:

“When a truck burns you, let everything burn so that insurance can pay, especially that kind of damage, remember most trucking companies don't insure the trailers. He did well but he could also be on his exit.”

Anesh Maharaj responded:

“Well done, top driver, wish we can get more sharp drivers like this.”

Anita Puran commented:

“When is this kind of behaviour going to stop. So much loss to our country. Well done to the driver.”

Vishan Moodley reacted:

“Give that driver a bottle of Bell's.”

