A trending video has shown the moment former president of the United States, Barack Obama, referred to Joe Biden as vice president

Obama made the comment at a public event held at the White House, but he later revealed it was an intentional joke

Social media users find the video very hilarious and have been reacting to it in massive frenzy since it was shared

Former President Barrack Obama has been caught on tape referring to Joe Biden as "Vice President Biden."

The video is currently trending on the internet as many people find it very hilarious and interesting.

The moment was hilarious as Obama called Biden "Vice President Biden." Photo credit: @abcnews

Source: Instagram

It was an intentional joke

In the said video, Obama mounted the rostrum at a public event in which President Biden and his Vice Kamela Harris were present.

He then jokingly referred to Biden as "Vice President Biden." The audience erupted in huge laughter in response.

He then resumed after the laughter died down to clarify that it was a joke he intentionally pulled off. The moment was so amazing and the video has since gone viral on the internet.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to Obama calling Biden "Vice President"

Meanwhile, Instagram users picked it from where Obama dropped it and went to town with their own analysis. See some reactions to the post below:

@wvmountainmuse said:

"Great relationship."

@jennielkemp reacted:

"Please do not leave."

@feemalove commented:

"Obama was always and still is so smooth."

@danni_theboi816 said:

"Gosh I’ve missed this so great to see them back together."

@teekayda_boss commented:

"God bless the White House ❤️❤️, Nothing but LOVE."

@__biophile___ said:

"Nice to see politicians that make jokes instead of actually being jokes themselves."

@schqueeze commented:

"I miss him sooooo much."

Source: Briefly News