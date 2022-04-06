Kim Kardashian has taken a big step in her relationship with Pete Davidson, who has now met her kids with ex, Kanye West

The comedian and North West were spotted riding around on Sunday, April 3, in a pink, electric mini car

This is against Kanye West's wishes as the rapper had previously banned the comedian from meeting his kids

Pete Davidson has finally met Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West, despite her dad, Kanye West’s wishes.

After realising he couldn't get back with Kim, Kanye said he did not want Pete to meet his four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, who he shares with the reality TV star.

Pete and North joy ride in pink car

Well, that seems to have failed over the weekend as Pete, 28, was captured cruising around with eight-year-old North in a pink electric mini car. According to TMZ, their quality bonding time took place on Sunday and lasted 30 minutes.

In the photos seen by Briefly News, they appeared to be getting along well as, at one point, Pete and North looked back at the camera and smiled as the youngster took charge of helping the comedian steer the car.

The fun outing was reportedly within Scott Disick’s gated community and his daughter, Penelope, who he shares with Kim’s sister Kourtney, reportedly joined them on the joyride.

It doesn’t appear that North was joined by her siblings but it’s possible they were inside the house.

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian attend son Saint's soccer game together

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's rocky roller coaster finally hit calm waters as they were able to be in each other's company despite their split, for the sake of their kids.

The former couple was shoulder to shoulder this weekend for the first time in a long time, especially amid all the nasty fighting that's been going on.

The two attended their son Saint's soccer game in Los Angeles. Notably, things have been rough of late between the two and so the fact they could come together like this is significant.

