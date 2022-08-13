Ronessa “Ronne” Brown is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Girl CEO who emerged from poverty to success

The self-made millionaire once worked as a janitor but was fired and started making and selling her own care products and makeup

Brown was a teen mom of two kids and pregnant at the time when she took steps to start her business

When Ronessa “Ronne” Brown was a teenage mother, she worked as a janitor but turned the lemons life gave her into sweet lemonade and soon became a millionaire.

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Girl CEO broke the hold of poverty in her life to establish herself in the beauty industry.

Brown told Forbes that every transformation starts with a decision to change one's situation.

Photos of Ronne Brown. Credit: huffpost/Forbes.

''Once you make a decision and you're committed to transformation, nothing can stop you,'' she said.

The resilient entrepreneur refused to be another statistic and proved that being a single mom does not mean one is a failure.

Before starting her business, the single mother of two and pregnant got fired from her work as a janitor. She decided it was going to be the last time.

She took action and started making and selling care products, candles, and makeup on Facebook. Despite having no formal training in business, Brown now earns a seven-figure salary.

