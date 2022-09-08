A young lady identified as Vanessa Jules is heartbroken after finding out that her boyfriend got her mother pregnant

In an emotional video, Vanessa narrated how she found out about the sad development while on a trip to Mexico

The lady said she got hurt by her mother who happens to be the most important woman in her life

A young lady, Vanessa Jules, has lamented on social media after she discovered that her mum was not only having an affair with her boyfriend but is now pregnant by him.

A heartbroken Vanessa made a series of videos on TikTok detailing how she found out about the affair and what she did next.

Vanessa feels betrayed by her mum's action. Photo Credit: TikTok/@Vanessa

How Vanessa found out about the pregnancy

In a video sharing the sad development, Vanessa said she was away on a girls' trip to Mexico with friends.

The lady said she put a call across to her mum in America to enquire how she fared and found out from the tone of the woman's voice that she was disturbed.

In the course of pressing her mum for answers, her mum then opened up that she was pregnant.

Vanessa who was unaware that her boyfriend was responsible said she began to advise her mum on things she should do with regard to newborns.

Her world turned upside down when she was eventually told that the father of the baby is her boyfriend.

Vanessa said she has left them to be handled by karma and admitted she initially wanted to deal with them.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Phoenix said:

"No one deserved another's wrongdoings. God hands us stuff she knows we can overcome and get stronger from, and karma will get the rest."

ricky07041 said:

"You didn't deserve it, I'm so sorry that you were hurt. You seem like a sensitive, caring person. You deserve happiness and love."

sweesmt said:

"I don’t understand how a mother can cause this much pain. & hurt to their own daughter. I’m so sorry this happened to you. You deserve better."

MrsRebeccaLeon said:

"I understand what you going thru. Forgiving them is your next step so God can forgive you even if you didn't do anything."

Ms.HD • RealTALK_Sp. EDUC8R said:

"You know there is a movement speaking about jealousy and hurt from our moms. This! Is! It! Blame them both… you will be fine i pray that!"

