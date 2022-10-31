Elon Musk completed the over R795 billion deal to acquire the giant social media site Twitter on Thursday, October 27

The world's richest person took control of the company, firing a section of the management and directing workers to listen to him

Musk directed an overhaul of the terms and services that will see subscribers pay a monthly fee for the blue tick verification

Elon Musk's effect on the giant social media platform Twitter is already on course, barely a week after taking full control.

Elon Musk wants subscribers to pay for the verification budge. Photo: Getty Images.

Musk announced changes to Twitter terms and policies to see verified users pay for the blue check mark.

Twitter blue

Twitter users will pay $20 (R395) per month to keep the blue mark verification, the Verge reported.

Once implemented, the company will give verified users 90 days to subscribe to the new plan.

Musk gave his employees an ultimatum to work on the paid verification plan by November 7 or risk losing their jobs.

The Tesla and Space X Chief Executive Office Elon Musk bought Twitter at $44 billion (R795 billion).

Musk sealed the deal after a long and expensive litigation process after he had refused to buy the giant social media site.

On Thursday, October 27, the world's richest person took full control of the firm, firing chief executives.

The new verification feature is expected to have 69 tiers, with the top tier allowing users to block any user.

These changes are expected to change Twitter Blue, the paid subscription plan that comes with additional features at $4.99 (KSh 600) per month.

The plan was launched in 2021, giving subscribers an option to view ad-free articles and make some changes to the home page.

Twitter's revenue was mainly drawn from advertisements, but the Tesla CEO looks set to grow its revenue from subscriptions.

“I’m not buying Twitter to make more money”, Elon Musk reveals reason for acquisition

The world's richest man, Musk disclosed this in a statement posted on his Twitter page, declaring that the intent is not to make money but to try to help humanity.

The Tesla CEO noted that he hopes the platform will become a place where beliefs can be debated without resorting to violence. He said:

The reason I acquired Twitter is that it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence. There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far right-wing and far left-wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society.”

