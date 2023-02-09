While on a three-hour flight, an American woman overheard a baby crying on board and began recording her frustration

The video caption alluded that babies do not belong on flights while she panned her camera towards her siblings to share the annoyance

In hopes of getting a reaction online, netizens took the opportunity to remind her that she was on public transportation

An American woman says babies don't belong on flights.

Flying with a crying baby on board can be an annoying experience for some, while not so much for others. This American woman posted a TikTok video of herself on a Delta airline flight where you can hear a baby wailing in the background. She did not look impressed.

The American woman posted the video to TikTok hoping for a reaction

With over 700 000 views, it's safe to say that she achieved the goal of getting it in front of as many eyes as she could, but unless you're flying private, most aeroplanes are still classified as public transportation.

You can see the video below:

Netizens were not impressed by her video

The three-hour flight with the crying baby had her fed up and she tried to include her siblings in the video. But they did not look moved. They were not the only ones. Netizens took to the comments to drag her.

@Ashley said:

"Listening to people complain about babies crying are worse than the actual baby crying."

@White.bitch69 added:

"I’m happy you went through this."

@Travis Sorenson said:

"It is 2023. Buy some noise cancelling headphones."

@hessbrit concluded:

"These comments did not go how she thought."

