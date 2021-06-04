How old is Pyrocynical? Age, nationality, family, allegations, profile

How old is Pyrocynical? Widely known online as Pyrocynical, Niall is a British commentary YouTuber. Like many celebrities, fans wanted to know his age, but many became interested when he was accused of child grooming.

Being in the limelight comes with many challenges, and the public scrutinizes anything you do. This is the case for YouTuber Pyrocynical, whose actions have put him on the hot seat and even led to the suspension of his Twitter account and loss of YouTube subscribers. Here is everything there is to know about the celebrated YouTuber.

Pyrocynical profile

First name : Niall

: Niall Date of birth : 14th May 1997

: 14th May 1997 Place of birth : England

: England Zodiac sign : Taurus

: Taurus Nationality : British

: British Ethnicity : Caucasian-White

: Caucasian-White Hair colour : Almost white hair

: Almost white hair Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Body measurements: 40-33-35 inches ( chest, waist, and hips, respectively).

40-33-35 inches ( chest, waist, and hips, respectively). Biceps : 15 inches

: 15 inches Shoe size: 7(US)

7(US) Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Pyrocynical Instagram : @pyrocynical

: @pyrocynical Pyrocynical Twitter: @pyrothecynical

@pyrothecynical YouTube : Pyrocynical

: Pyrocynical Occupation : commentary YouTuber

: commentary YouTuber Net worth : About $4 million

: About $4 million Famous for: His YouTube content

Pyrocynical biography

How old is Pyrocynical? Pyrocynical age is 24 years as of 2021. What is Pyrocynical real name? Many believed that his official name is Niall Comas, but he debunked it according to a comment on Kiwi Farms. He has not revealed his full name to the public, or the details of his family, early life, or education qualifications.

What is the gender of Pyrocynical? He is a male who was born and raised in England. For several years, many did not know how Niall looked. On 12th October 2016, he publishedWho i'm voting for president (face reveal), a video that showed his face and from then he always includes his face in his content. Pyrocynical height is 5 feet 11 inches tall and his weight is about 110 pounds, (equivalent to 50 kilograms).

Career

Niall created his YouTube channel in 2013 but started uploading videos in 2014. He began with MLG montage parodies. On 30th October 2015, Niall published a commentary-style video, "IT'S JUST A PRANK BRO," which was the beginning of such content.

Pyrocynical's content had mostly gameplay of first-person shooters in the background. He shifted to real-life footage of himself in his bedroom. He also makes in-depth reviews and analysis of games, TV shows, and movies.

You can purchase Pyrocynical merch on his online store. Some of the products include hoodies, iPhone cases, and T-shirts. The store is currently being prepared for the YouTuber's new merchandise, whose launch date is to be announced.

Pyrocynical girlfriend

From 2016 to 2018 or early 2019, Niall was in a relationship with the Korean-Australian YouTube animator Hyojin Choi (Squizzy). However, Hyojin confirmed on Twitter on 19th April 2019 that they had parted but are on good terms and remain friends.

Does Pyrocynical have a girlfriend? Yes. After Hyojin, Pyrocynical started dating Ida, a 23-year-old Swedish digital creator and artist whose Twitter name is Daflummify. The two are still together and recently celebrated their second year anniversary on 21st March 2021.

Pyrocynical allegations

Niall and Keemstar started their long-lasting feud in April 2016. It all started when Niall made a video titled, "KEEMSTAR RANT." Keem, in response, went to Twitter to call out Niall and leaked his private pictures.

In one video, Keem insists that Niall told him that he was dating a minor French girl. However, he kept altering the girl's age, making the allegations false.

Is Pyrocynical a child groomer?

Twitter's Ivory Rasmus claimed that Pyrocynical "groomed" him when he was fifteen years old and Niall was nineteen years old. Ivory stated that Niall had sent him various inappropriate materials such as drawn Ivory and NSFW videos. However, the evidence provided seemed fake since there were inaccurate dates, and Ivory's own DMs had parts censored.

On 31st October, Ivory came with proof that the allegations were valid, including a link to a video on Imgur of Ivory scrolling through Twitter DMs between himself and Pyro's girlfriend, Ida. These allegations were not accurate, and law enforcement was also not contacted after this issue.

Another user also claimed that Ivory had lied about his age prior to the incident with Niall. This trap was obvious when Ivory confessed to not knowing the meaning of grooming and referred to his experience with the YouTuber because a friend had told him to do so.

During the 10th November 2020 public address, Niall did not deny that they communicated but clarified that no grooming or exchange of sexual pictures occurred and that their chats were limited to what he termed "fantasy roleplay."

Turkey Tom's video on 1st December 2020 proved that Niall almost certainly knew that Ivory was underaged. This "Pyrocynical's Lie: Setting The Record Straight" titled video stirred the public against him, so he lost many subscribes, almost 90,000.

On 18th December 2020, Niall distanced himself from all the accusations of child-grooming. Also, he confessed that he was reckless in taking part in such sexual roleplays without verifying Ivory's age and going on with the actions even after knowing that he was sixteen years old.

How old is Pyrocynical became a subject of interest when the grooming allegations came up. Nevertheless, the 24-year old admitted his flaws, although the full story will remain between Niall and Ivory. Watch the allegation videos on YouTube and make your own conclusion on whether the allegations are true or false.

