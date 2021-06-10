J’something poetically compares his wifey Coco to wild flowers

- J’something took to social media to gush over his beautiful wifey Coco by comparing her to the beauty of flowers

- J’something shared a picture of the huge bouquet of flowers that he bought for Coco and went on to explain how he would like to plant a field of them for her one day

- Coco saw the post and let everyone know that this is something J’something has been doing for her every month for over a decade

J’something took to social media with another feels worthy post for his beautiful wifey Coco. J’something compared Coco to flowers, and it melted hearts.

Sharing a picture of the huge bouquet of flowers that he bought for his wife, J’something explained how he wishes to one day plant her a field so that she will never not have flowers, until then, he will continue to buy them for her.

“One day I’m gonna plant a hectare full of your favourite flowers just for you to look at whilst you sip on your favourite tea and take in the glorious sunshine that God gives us. Until that day I’ll stay buying you flowers …”

J’something then went on to explain how he sees Coco in the beauty of flowers, as she is just as naturally beautiful as they are.

“The complexity and beauty that lies in a flower reminds so much of you. So intricate, so delicate, so precious, and so so beautiful. You are my flower…”

Coco comments

Coco commented, letting the world know that J’something has bought her flowers every month for over 10 years now. Gosh, she is one lucky lady!

@cocodafonseca: “Consistency. Every month for almost a decade now. I love you dada.”

J’something gushes over wife

Briefly News previously reported that J’Something and his wifey, Coco have been serving Mzansi some serious couple goals ever since they began dating and out of the blue, the muso took some time out to thank his bae for always being by his side.

While the couple tends to keep their private life out of the spotlight, J’Something loves to take any chance he can to gush about how lucky he is to be with Coco.

Briefly News learned that recently, the Micasa frontman took to Instagram to tell his wife that she is one of the biggest inspirations in his life.

