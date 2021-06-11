Florence Masebe speaks on behalf of SA actors, begging for liberation

- Florence Masebe has shared two parts video clips of her submission to the parliament on Twitter in which she fights for actor’s rights

- In the first clip, she pleads for economic rights and the end of exploitation of actors by broadcasters and producers

- In the second clip, Florence preached on behalf of all actors in Mzansi, using her own experience as proof of the ongoing issues

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Award-winning South African actress Florence Masebe has called for the government to support actors and help the entertainment industry.

Taking to social media with two clip of her speech, Florence expressed how she believes the situation has only gotten worse. Actors deserve economic rights and she will not stop until that day comes.

“Giving economic rights to actors is not a mistake, it is something that should have been part of the system all these years but unfortunately the focus of our industry is never the actor it is always the pockets of the broadcaster and the producer while zero consideration is given to actor’s earnings and dignity.”

Florence Masebe has shared two parts video clips of her submission to the parliament on Twitter in which she fights for actor’s rights, Image: @florencemasebe.

Source: Twitter

Florence went on to state that actors are being exploited and need to be protected by legislation.

“My next plea to this committee and parliament is that you please save us and the future generation from the blatant exploitation of actors by broadcasters and producers who for many years have taken advantage of the lack of education and information among many of us.”

In the second clip, Florence expressed how she speaks on behalf of many actors in Mzansi who are struggling, and that her own struggles are proof of the deep routed issues actors have been facing for many years.

“My reality speaks to an environment of an actor in this country… not America, not Europe and not any other place but here at home. My input may be that of an individual but I strongly believe that my sentiments here are representative of the voices of many audio-visual performers, actors who have not had the opportunity to put forward a submission to this committee and make their voices heard.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Florence does not comb her hair

Briefly News previously reported that actress Florence Masebe usually takes the time to give advice about natural hair on social media but this time she's revealed something new. Flo told her followers that she does not own a comb and doesn't use one for her natural hair routine.

"I say often that I don't comb my hair. I also don't go through what many call wash day blues," said the actress.

Flo also told her followers what type of shampoo she uses to wash her hair. The actress said that she has stayed loyal to the sunlight green bar. She also uses the yellow Palmolive conditioner and adds glycerin and Amla oil to it.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za