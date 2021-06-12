Pastor, 61, Who Was Jailed 16 Months for Insulting His Family Head Gets Released

61-year-old Kwaku Amofa was handed a 16-month jail term for disparaging the head of his family

Amofa called him stupid for allegedly locking him outside their house

His relationship with his family head had gone sour before the incident

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A Ghanaian pastor, Kwaku Amofa, has been released from prison after serving a 16-month jail sentence at the Kumasi Central Prison for verbally abusing the head of his family.

The 61-year-old preacher claimed his relationship with his family head turned sour after he purchased a plot of land but later discovered the land documents were fake.

Before the incarceration, he had an altercation with his family head after he returned from dawn preaching one day only to find the gate to their house locked.

Kwaku Amofa: 61-year-old pastor who was jailed 16 months for insulting his family head released. Image: Crime Check TV

Source: UGC

"Stupid thing"

Incensed by the incident while under the influence of alcohol, he insulted him saying, "Who did this stupid thing?"

Speaking in an interview on Crime Check TV, Amofa disclosed that following the incident, three people showed up at the house one afternoon and asked him to come out from his room.

''They told me we were going to the police station. I thought we were going to state our cases, but while sitting in a vehicle to the station, one of them said 'We would frame you up' [sic],'' he told Crime Check TV.

After spending three weeks in police custody, Amofa was arraigned before court and was handed a 16-month jail sentence by the presiding judge, he said.

In a post sighted on the Facebook page of Crime Check TV, the organisation disclosed that Amofa has been freed after it paid a fine to secure his release from jail.

Watch the interview below:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Another controversial pastor

In a more news about pastors in prison, Briefly News previously reported that spending a night in prison didn't put 'prophet' Shepherd Bushiri off hosting a sermon. Bushiri broadcast his sermon live on social media after a chaotic week for the now infamous religious celebrity

This comes after Bushiri and his wife, Mary, were arrested in Malawi over money-laundering. 'Prophet' Shepherd Bushiri wasted no time in organising a sermon after finally being released from prison in Malawi.

The controversial religious figure broadcast live on his social media platforms and pulled out all the stops, including a band and guests. Despite all the drama, Bushiri's fans seem as loyal as ever, flooding the pastor with gratitude for the sermon amid his personal crisis.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za