South Africans are truly inspired by Mamelodi Sundowns winger Lyle Lakay who has gifted a young fan his official jersey

Lakay says he is delighted to finally meet the young man, Siyolwethu Mbatha, and gave him his Sundowns shirt and a DStv Premiership gold medal

This comes after the boy was seen on social media wearing a white shirt hand-printed with the player’s name and number on the back

He is known as one of the best free-kick takers in South Africa and Mamelodi Sundowns winger Lyle Lakay has blessed a young fan with a personalised jersey. Lakay took to Twitter to share inspiring images.

The young fan, Siyolwethu Mbatha’s images circulated on social media showing him cheering for his hero and his dream has just come true, he now owns a DStv Premiership gold medal and a shirt from his idol.

Lakay says he is delighted he finally met the young man as he now enjoys his off-season, fresh from helping Masandanwana bag their fourth league title.

Mamelodi Sundowns winger Lyle Lakay has inspired Mzansi after handing a young fan his jersey. Image: @Lylo_7/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

“So I finally got to meet Siyolwethu Mbatha. Thanks again @Makonco_M for helping me find the little man.”

@Jetfooty said:

“Very noble gesture Lyle, keep on inspiring young kids.”

@SthembisoNgem said:

“First it was a little boy with a handwritten Sirino back of his T-shirt and he was tracked down... now finally Lylo has tracked this little man. Thank you Lylo for making the dream of this boy come true. These are the boys who need to be recruited into Yellow Nation, including your son Lylo.”

@Siphonk said:

“You are a real inspiration, the gift to the young man it's not a soccer jersey, it might be the only gift he has received in his entire life to date. Keep it up.”

@Reginal8556 said:

“Proud of you Lyle, it's a memory the boy will carry even after you've stopped playing, we need a lot more role models like you, I'm grateful for the boy.”

@Jr_Mjanyelwa said:

“Gave the medal as well? Extraordinary!!”

@MakoncoM said:

“Yes, the young man owns the medal now.”

@Papa_Ngwanana said:

“You're my hero boet, I'm pretty sure that we will be seeing Siyo on our screens in future. Great gesture Champs.”

@Katekakay said:

“I think the size is okay, wearing your big brother's jersey gives one a feeling of some comfort and joy.”

@NtombyTshepo said:

"Beautiful gesture indeed. I'm happy for him and I can imagine how he felt seeing you.”

@Tiisetsowillia8 said:

“The love of Kaboyellow...”

Sundowns may be parting ways with coach Steve Komphela over R28 million release clause

In other stories related to Sundowns, Briefly News reported that following reports that Orlando Pirates are looking to sign Mamelodi Sundowns coach Steve Komphela, it seems the Buccaneers will have to dig deep in their pockets.

Local media outlets indicate that the Brazilians have a staggering R28 million release clause on their coach. Komphela has been heavily linked with a move to Pirates now that coach Josef Zinnbauer’s future is a subject of speculation.

Despite leading the 1995 African champions to the MTN8 glory at the beginning of the previous season, the German manager has failed to challenge for the league title and qualify for the CAF Champions League.

Source: Briefly.co.za