The widely reported Orlando Pirates interest in Mamelodi Sundowns coach Steve Komphela could hit a snag

Komphela is rumoured to be in talks with Pirates as he looks to leave Sundowns but there is an R28 million release clause in his contract with Chloorkop

This comes as the Soweto giants signed Mandla Ncikazi amid talks that they could part ways with Josef Zinnbauer

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Following reports that Orlando Pirates are looking to sign Mamelodi Sundowns coach Steve Komphela, it seems the Buccaneers will have to dig deep in their pockets. Local media outlets indicate that the Brazilians have a staggering R28 million release clause on their coach.

Komphela has been heavily linked with a move to Pirates now that coach Josef Zinnbauer’s future is a subject of speculation.

Despite leading the 1995 African champions to the MTN8 glory at the beginning of the previous season, the German manager has failed to challenge for the league title and qualify for the CAF Champions League.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Steve Komphela’s reported move to Orlando Pirates could hit a snag. Image: @KomphelaSteve/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Under Zinnbauer, Pirates could only settle for a third-place finish and will campaign in the Confederation Cup next season.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Pirates currently in talks with Sundowns over Steve Komphela

According to iDiskiTimes, it is reported that Pirates are targeting Komphela to be the club’s next coach but a clause in his contract is holding up the move.

It is claimed that the special clause would see Sundowns having to pay Komphela the remainder of his deal if they would fire him before the expiration of his contract. But it also means now that the 53-year-old wants to leave himself, he will have to come up with the money.

And the amount the Sundowns senior coach would have to pay is understood to be in the region of R28 million.

Negotiations are said to be going on behind the scenes and it remains to be seen whether a solution for Komphela’s contract dilemma can be found or not.

Pirates sign Komphela’s compatriot former Golden Arrows boss Mandla Ncikazi

The talks that Pirates want to sign Komphela are intensified by the fact that the Soweto giants have already lured former Golden Arrows boss Mandla Ncikazi.

Ncikazi served under the former Kaizer Chiefs boss for a number of seasons at Abafana Bes’thende, and his move to Pirates could mean the duo might reunite once again.

Pirates announced on their official website:

“Orlando Pirates Football Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Mandla Ncikazi. The 52-year old joins the Bucs technical team department on a three year deal.”

Erasmus reviews his season at Sundowns, says he'll do better next year

In other reports regarding Sundowns, Briefly News reported that Mamelodi Sundowns striker Kermit Erasmus says he didn’t do well in the 2020/21 DStv Premiership season.

Erasmus admits he should have found the back of the net more regularly for the league champions.

This comes after Masandawana bagged their fourth league title in a row and managed to win it by opening a 13 points gap to the second-placed AmaZulu. Speaking to the media, the former Cape Town City forward says he is hoping to come back stronger next season.

The 30-year-old hitman managed to score six goals plus seven assists out of 26 matches across all competitions.

Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za