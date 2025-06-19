Meet Bryce Young's parents: Craig and Julie Young's inspiring story

Bryce Young's parents, Julie and Craig Young, have always been part of his football journey, ensuring he got all the tools and support he needed to be a great quarterback. Now a star player for the Carolina Panthers, he often appreciates them. He told CBS Sports in 2022:

My parents have always made it so that I know that they'll love me regardless.

Key takeaways

Bryce Young is the only child of Craig Young, a mental health specialist and Julie Young, a former special education teacher.

a mental health specialist and a former special education teacher. The quarterback was coached by his dad, Craig, when he was young.

Craig and Julie have been supportive of Craig's career and even relocated to Alabama when he joined the University of Alabama's Crimson Tide.

Bryce Young's profile summary

Full name Bryce Young Date of birth July 25, 2001 Age 23 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Height 5 feet 10 inches (1.78 m/178 cm) Weight 205 lbs (93 kg) Profession NFL quarterback Teams Carolina Panthers (2023 to date)

Bryce Young's parents have a long-standing marriage

Craig Young married Julie on July 29, 1995. They welcomed their only son, Bryce, on July 25, 2001, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The family later relocated to Pasadena, California, where the NFL quarterback grew up. On their 29th anniversary in July 2024, Craig took to Instagram to celebrate Julie with the caption:

So much has happened in those 29 years... God has blessed us tremendously! However, no better blessing than you. I realize that now more than ever. Happy anniversary to my sweet, compassionate, sensitive, patient and beautiful wife! Love you, Julie.

Bryce Young's father, Craig Young, is a licensed therapist

Craig holds a bachelor's degree in Sociology from the University of California, Los Angeles. He also earned his master's in Marriage and Family Therapy from Pacific Oaks College. He has been working in the mental health field for over 25 years, according to his LinkedIn.

In 2011, Bryce Young's dad established the Young Consulting Group. The firm guides athletes and families through the emotional and mental challenges of elite sports. Craig told CBS Sports in November 2022 that his mental health background was instrumental in how he and Julie raised Bryce.

Mental health has always been important to our family. It's just something that we've always paid a lot of attention to. We always wanted to provide an environment for Bryce where he felt safe and he felt loved and he felt encouraged irrespective of his outcomes...We provided a safe place for him to express his feelings or sometimes not to express his feelings.

Bryce Young's dad has an athletic background

Bryce Young's grandfather and his father played quarterback in high school. Craig grew up in Harbour City, Los Angeles, as a fan of sports and the Los Angeles Lakers. His love of football inspired him to name Bryce after former Green Bay Packers linebacker Bryce Paup.

Craig coached Bryce since he was child and currently coaches youth sports. He told Sports Illustrated in April 2023 that his hard coaching skills almost ruined their father-son relationship until Julie intervened, asking him to be a dad too.

I didn't reach my own potential athletically. I didn't get the best coaching. There's a chance I stopped playing because I quit, and I'm going to make sure that doesn't happen to him. So if I saw weakness — I was going to yell it out of him or shame it out of him, and it was destroying his confidence—it put a wedge in our relationship.

Bryce Young's mom, Julie, is also a former athlete

Julie Young played female soccer in high school and made it to the U16 national team. She later played in college at Cal Poly Pomona but did to pursue it professionally. She chose to become a special education teacher before retiring after 25 years. Bryce told the Associated Press in September 2023 that he was not aware of his mother's athletic background when he was growing up.

It took for someone else to tell me. It took for one of her teammates to tell me just how good she was... Then when I asked her, she was like, 'Oh, I tried my best. I had fun.' But in reality, she was one of the best players in the country.

Bryce's parents raised him in the Christian faith

The Carolina Panthers quarterback has been described by his NFL coaches and teammates as someone who walks the talk. Craig told the Panthers in April 2023 that they ensured their son was empowered and grounded in the Christian faith.

We always have the same prayer—that his performance glorifies God. Whatever happens after is a manifestation of that. But it was never about your performance for material gain, or for a claim, or popularity. He wanted to do this so he could glorify God.

Craig and Julie supported Bryce's decision to play for Alabama

Young was a five-star quarterback recruit from Mater Dei High School in California. He originally committed to USC in July 2018 before joining the University of Alabama because it offered better opportunities.

Bryce Young's family relocated to Alabama from California to be near him. In his September 2023 interview with Tide Illustrated, Craig said they fully supported their son's decision.

The best football team and best program in America is in Tuscaloosa. We want him to be the best, be with the best and surrounded by the best support system he can possibly have. He has all of that at Alabama.

Young won the 2021 Heisman Trophy as a sophomore at the Alabama Crimson Tide, where he also had one of the biggest NIL deals valued at $3.5 million. He later became the number one overall pick by the Carolina Panthers in the 2023 NFL Draft. The quarterback told People in June 2023 that he keeps all his awards at his parents' home.

Bryce Young's parents have ensured they are with him every step of the way. Craig and Julie are regulars at his games as he makes his mark in the NFL with the Panthers.

