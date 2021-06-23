An American couple have definitely moved the world to tears after getting married for the second time because the groom could not remember their first wedding

Peter and Lisa have been married for 12 years now and although the gentleman cannot remember much, he does remember loving Lisa

Two months since their 2nd wedding the couple is doing well, even though Peter's Alzheimers continues to rob him of precious memories

A couple from Connecticut in the USA have recently gone viral after they decided to get re-married. What makes the beautiful wedding even more special is that the man suffers from Alzheimer's and so he wanted a new memory of the most special day of his life.

This couple is soaking in all the precious moments. Images: @OhHelloAlzheimers/Facebook

Peter remembers nothing except his love for his wife, Lisa

Peter, 56, and his wife, Lisa, have been married for 12 years. Although the Alzheimers had stolen Peter's memory of their first wedding, one thing the old man remembers clear as day is that he loves Lisa.

Speaking exclusively with NBC New York, Lisa shared that in 2020 an ever-deteriorating Peter had a surprising moment of clarity. The couple were watching a wedding on TV when Peter loudly exclaimed:

“Let’s do it”.

A startled Lisa happily agreed although she was not sure what he meant at first.

The couple share that they are doing well, even though Peter's memory continues to dwindle

Almost two months after their second wedding, Peter's condition continues to worsen but what he does remember is that there's a woman who loves him and cherishes him always.

“He doesn’t know that I’m his wife. I’m just his favourite person. I’m the luckiest girl in the world, I get to do it twice,” Lisa happily ended.

