‘As if Verwoerd Didn’t?’: Sizwe Dhlomo Claps Back, Says SA Not at Its Worst

South African media personality Sizwe Dhlomo tore into a social media user who opined that the country is in its 'worst state ever'

Dhlomo drew a contrast between the current state of affairs in the country to the apartheid era regime by referencing Hendrik Verwoerd

Despite the avalanche of tweets driving home the point that the country is at the bottom of the barrel when it comes to the state of affairs, Dhlomo stuck true to his opinion

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Sizwe Dhlomo has castigated a social media user sharing her thoughts on South Africa's current socio-economic climate.

Turning to Twitter to express her view, the tweep @Vivaciosness, opined that the country is in its worst state ever. The vocal and opinionated media personality did not take lightly to this as he tore into the comment.

Sizwe Dhlomo was in huge disagreement with social media users who believe the country is in its worst-ever state. Images: @Vivaciosness/ Twitter, @sizwedhlomo/ Instagram.

Source: UGC

In his tweet, which was later deleted, Dhlomo said that even if Mzansi is in a bad state, it isn’t the worst time SA has gone through.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

“Surely not worst? Bad, yeah but worst? As if Verwoerd [Hendrik Verwoerd is considered as the founding father of SA's apartheid regime] didn’t walk this earth?” Dhlomo said.

An avalanche followed as other tweeps joined in on the conversation, disagreeing with Dhlomo's sentiments. One user said SA is at the bottom of the barrel when it comes to the state of affairs, describing the nation as broken.

Tweeps have their say on South Africa's state of affairs

@andre_walton56 said:

"Can this country even be fixed?"

@TebohoTwala2020 commented:

"Perhaps it’s because you don’t know of apartheid and what people had to go through?"

@TsoloTshepo added:

"Why don't people just leave. If it's really that terrible here."

The Kaya FM host is known for using the socials to share his political views and, at the best of times, stir the pot of controversy, exchanging famous verbal blows or Twitter wars (twars) with some of the country's leading personalities, including AKA and Vusi Thembakwayo, both of whom he has well-documented 'beefs' with.

Sizwe Dhlomo and Vusi Thembekwayo get into another epic 'twar'

Briefly News reported in August, last year, that Vusi Thembekwayo and Sizwe Dhlomo got caught up in a knock-down, drag-out 'twar'. The pair have never seen eye-to-eye and will take any opportunity to throw jabs at each other.

It all started when Thembakwayo questioned Dhlomo's claims of being a millionaire. Thembakwayo countered that Dhlomo isn't really a millionaire and needs his job as a radio host.

Dhlomo rebutted this, saying Thembakwayo has long been known to lie about his finances as well as the financial statuses of the companies he purports to control.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za