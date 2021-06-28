A young lady identified as Vee K recently took to social media to celebrate landing her dream job in London

She got a job as global university outreach manager at One Young World, a global forum that creates social impact

Vee shared an adorable photo of herself to accompany her celebratory message and many flooded her comment section to wish her well

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A young lady, Vee K, has taken to social media to celebrate her win after landing her dream job in London as a global university outreach manager at One Young World.

Sharing an adorable photo of herself on her LinkedIn page, Vee said the job will allow her to travel wide and meet young people in the field of education, empowerment and leadership to witness their talents.

Vee K landed her dream job and celebrated her win on social media. Photo credit: Vee K./LinkedIn

Source: UGC

In her words:

"I start in September and will be with them for then next 1 year and a bit (I take life year by year & so will see what happens after a year)."

She said she will be working with the global forum three days a week as it is a part-time job.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Vee wrote:

"One Young World is a global forum for young leaders and they work to help create the next generation of more responsible and effective leadership by Identifying, promoting and connecting the world’s most impactful young leaders.

"They create social impact by identifying, connecting and promoting young leaders from across the GLOBE. Through mentorship, funding programs and media exposure, One Young World empowers young leaders to accelerate and scale their initiatives. & I just LOVE that!!"

Light Ogochukwu. M Aniekwu said:

"Wow! Congratulations! Go girl Vee. Keep soaring."

Chineye Samuel-Agbaje commented:

"Congratulations Vee K. All the best!"

Promise Ahante wrote:

"Congratulations on this amazing feat, Vee! Delighted for you and wish you all the best as always!"

Jeanne-Lyne Ngo Lehman said:

"Vee K, best of luck to you in your new job!"

A lady celebrated her hospitality management graduation recently

In other inspirational news, Briefly News reported that South Africa has warmly welcomed another graduate into its arms. This after a beautiful young local lady just completed her Hospitality Management course at the Tswane University of Technology (TUT.)

In her heartwarming, motivational and inspiring post, the young lady gave a lot of credit to God, who she says made it all possible. In her post, she also said that she thought about giving in, but God pulled her through.

"At first I thought it was impossible but God made it possible for me, and I'd be forever grateful for that. Today. And I must say I'm a proud product of TUT [Hospitality Management]" -Zanele Mbatha.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za