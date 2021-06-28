Knowledge Musona Ends Kaizer Chiefs Return Talks, Joins Saudi Club

Former Kaizer Chiefs forward Knowledge Musona has all but ended speculation linking him with a move back to the Amakhosi after he penned a new contract elsewhere

Musona will move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Tai FC, who are a newly-promoted Saudi Professional League outfit

Asides from Chiefs, it is reported that Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns were both thought to have been interested in the Zimbabwe international's services

Knowledge Musona has ended speculation tying him with a return to Kaizer Chiefs after the Zimbabwe international penned a deal with Saudi Arabian side Al-Tai FC, according to reports.

Belgian giants Anderlecht have confirmed that the formerly on-loan player to Eupen in the Belgian First Division A, has left the club ahead of the 2021/22 season to sign with Al-Tai, the newly-promoted Saudi Professional League outfit.

Making the announcement on their official website on Monday night, Anderlecht announced:

"Knowledge Musona will play for Al-Tai FC next season. Musona came over from Oostende in 2019. The last year and a half he was loaned to KAS Eupen, where he played 33 games and scored 9 times.

"Now he moves to Al-Tai FC, which just got promoted [from] the MBS League in Saudi Arabia. Sporting wishes Knowledge all the best for the rest of his career. Good luck, Knowledge."

The Zimbabwe star's move to the Middle East effectively puts to bed rumours that he could return to South Africa next season, where Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and his former club Chiefs were all thought to have been interested in his services.

Belgian side KAS Eupen sign former Amakhosi star Knowledge Musona

Former PSL top scorer Knowledge Musona has joined Belgian club KAS Eupen. KAS Eupen announced the signing of the Zimbabwean international back in January 2020.

Briefly News reported previously that the news had come as a bit of a surprise as Mamelodi Sundowns were strongly linked with the player, but Musona chose to remain in Belgium instead.

Musona has been playing in Belgium for Anderlecht, but reportedly sought an exit following a challenging spell there. The former Kaizer Chiefs star shared the news via social media and the early signs of promise.

Speaking via the KAS Eupen website, Musona said:

“I got to know the club and the team in the training camp in Doha and this week‚ and during the training in Eupen and I got a very good impression.”

