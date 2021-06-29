Oli London, who uses 'they' and 'them' pronouns, said that 'they' decided to undergo the procedures because he felt like he had been trapped in the wrong body for eight years

The social media influencer earlier tweeted about getting work on his lips to “look like the real JIMIN''

The new Jimin spent about R19 million on the 18 plastic surgery procedures

A British-born social media influencer has gotten the world talking after undergoing 18 plastic surgery procedures just to look like one member of Korean-Pop band BTS.

Oli London said he had been trapped in the wrong body for about 8 years. Photo: New York Times.

The influencer, who goes by Oil London and now identifies himself as Korean, sparked mixed reactions online after sharing a series of videos of himself on a hospital bed showing off his journey to look like Korean star Park Jimin.

Taking to his social media pages on Monday, June 28, London, who uses 'they' and 'them' pronouns, disclosed that 'they' decided to undergo the procedures because he felt like he had been trapped in the wrong body for a number of years.

“Hey guys! I am finally Korean. I have transitioned. I have been trapped in the wrong body. But finally, I am Korean — I can be myself. And I am so, so happy,” Oil London said.

According to the New York Post, London even changed his name and now goes by 'Jimin'.

“I identify as Korean. That is just my culture, that is my home country, that is exactly how I look now,” the newly named Jimin said on social media.

Jimin, who earlier tweeted about getting work on his lips to “look like the real JIMIN'', informed their fans that he is on the last phase of transformation.

“I am so, so happy I have completed my look. I have the eyes [and] I have just had a brow lift, as well,” said the influencer.

The Daily Star earlier reported that Jimin spent about R19 million on the 18 plastic surgery procedures.

“For the first time in my life I feel beautiful. The 18 surgeries cost me more than R19 million."

