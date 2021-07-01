Drunk Man Lewis Oldfield Changes Name to John Cena After Losing Wrestling Bet

A man in the United Kingdom decided to change his name after committing to a bet while he was drunk

Lewis Oldfield is now known as John Cena and says this all happened when he and his friends started wrestling under the influence of alcoholic drinks

The 23-year-old restaurant worker says he is yet to tell his strict father but his mother just laughed at the latest stunt

A man in the United Kingdom, Lewis Oldfield, has now changed his name to that of ex-wrestling star, John Cena. Oldfield’s latest stunt comes after he committed to a bet while drunk.

Oldfield is making headlines all over the world after he took a drunken bet in which he promised to change his name to Cena despite not being a fan of the former wrestler. The 23-year-old says he had a few drinks with his friends and they started playing around and wrestling.

A drunk man Lewis Oldfield has changed his name to John Cena after a Wrestling bet. Image: @JohnCenaOfccicial/Instagram

According to various publications, the Doncaster-based man has now changed all his personal documents to bear the name of the 44-year-old former professional wrestler.

Lewis Oldfield changes his name to John Cena after losing a wrestling match

According to the New York Post, Oldfield says his buddies had dared him to change his birth name to that of the former World Wrestling Entertainment star. He said:

“We’d had a few drinks and were play-wrestling. We were just messing around, pretending to do announcements like in WWE and one of my friends was introducing John Cena. One thing led to another and they dared me to change my name to John Cena.”

Lewis Oldfield is yet to tell his father about changing his name to John Cena

At the same time, The Sun has quoted the young man, saying his mother was just amazed and laughed at the stunt. He added:

“I was going to get a tattoo saying it but did this instead. I always follow through with dares so I just did it. I’m not even a wrestling fan. My mum couldn’t stop laughing at me when she found out. My dad’s more serious so I’ve not told him yet.”

It is also reported that the restaurant worker initially considered simply getting inked with the retired professional wrestler’s name, but then boldly decided to fully commit to completing the dare.

According to the reports, for him to settle his ridiculous vow, Oldfield had to pay $55 (R790) and $104 (R1 485) for documents to legally change his name in the eyes of his bank, including getting a new passport.

