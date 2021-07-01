Britney Spears’ request to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed from her conservatorship has been denied

New court documents that were filed by the Los Angeles Superior Court revealed the ruling, leaving Britney still in the crutches of her father

People all over the world have taken to social media to air their views, some even comparing Britney to Kanye West

Britney Spears just is not winning. The emotionally drained superstar’s request to have her father removed from her conservatorship was denied.

Los Angeles Superior Court filed new documents on Wednesday, 30 June 2021, revealing that Britney’s request to remove her father, Jamie Spears, as her sole conservator was denied.

A judge has shot down Britney Spears’ request to have her father removed from her conservatorship. Image: @britneyspears.

Source: Instagram

The court documents stated:

“The conservator’s request to suspend James P. Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company of California as sole conservator of estate is denied without prejudice.”

To say that people are displeased with the court's judgment is minimal. People are horrified by the entire situation and cannot fathom why the court is still giving Jamie control. Some have gone as far as bringing Kanye West in as an example, questioning why he is free and Britney isn’t.

@MissAsh_7 brought Kanye West into the mix:

“Kanye West is crazy yet I don't see anyone trying to lock him up and take his money, America is a scary place for women who have had mental health issues, I am so glad I don't live there. #BritneySpears”

@AndrewWrightUK commented:

“As someone who loved Britney Spears' early music I find this saga hard to take on board. Expert analysis as always by @SandroMonetti.”

@CEOATONLYFANS is angry:

“The f*cking system's gonna let Bill Cosby the rapist out but deny Britney Spears freedom from her abusive conservatorship... yea wtf?”

Britney Spears stand up in court and pours her heart out

Britney Spears broke her silence during a court hearing on Wednesday, 23 June 2021, discussing her almost 13-year-old court-ordered conservatorship.

Briefly News reported that Spears wanted an audience with Judge Brenda Penny to express her dissatisfaction with the deal. The artist took part in the hearing remotely and talked for about 20 minutes, reading from prepared notes.

She said she was compelled to perform, that she was denied privacy and that she was forced to use birth control, take medication and go to therapy sessions against her will.

