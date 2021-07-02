More Than 4k Employees Dismissed From Companies Contracted to Impala Mines

Over 4 000 employees who were contracted by various companies have been dismissed after a strike

The four companies that dismissed workers are all contracted to Impala Platinum Mine in Rustenburg, North West

Court interdicts were sought by the four companies that dismissed the employees in order to stop the strike that was happening

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A number of contract workers who were employed by four companies contracted to Impala Platinum Mine in Rustenburg, North West have lost their jobs. There was over 4 000 employees dismissed from their places of work.

The employees have been on a strike calling for a number of things such as living out allowances, salary increases and medical aids. The companies who dismissed the employees sought court interdicts in order to stop the strike.

Impala stated that it cannot engage with the National Union of Metalworkers South Africa (Numsa) due to the lack of regard for Covid-19 regulations.

Over 4 000 workers have been dismissed from their places of work through contractors relating to Impala Platinum Mine. Image: Nadine Hutton

Source: Getty Images

The Director for Employee and Strategic Relations at Reagetswe Mining Tshepo Mekgwe stated that they had accepted the stop orders from Numsa after a court order was granted. Mekgwe explained that there are due processes that would need to be followed in terms of the aforementioned court order.

SABC News reported that Mekgwe stated that they are having a 'sit down' at the CCMA in Rustenburg in an attempt to verify the process of the Numsa stop orders. He added that there was a living out expense, basic salary and commission.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Business Insider reported previously that Impala Platinum has been paying careful attention to Covid-19 regulations. The company has been considering employees with co-morbidities in terms of the vaccine rollout with employees 40 years and older.

Mining continues to make headlines following the 'diamond' rush in KwaZulu-Natal

Previously, Briefly News reported that the KZN government gave people digging for stones in KwaHlati a few days to leave the site. Many people had flocked to KwaHlati under the belief diamonds had been found.

The KZN government confirmed that stones found in KwaHlati were not diamonds but were however less valuable quartz crystals. The decision was made during a council meeting on Wednesday, which was chaired by Premier Sihle Zikalala.

The council also stated that the site needs to be closed to the general public because they planned to return to the area to address service delivery issues that had been identified. In addition, the government intended to look into any potential economic activities in the area.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za