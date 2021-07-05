Julia Roberts and her husband Daniel Moder have officially clocked 19 years in marriage

The Notting Hill actress shared a lovely photo of her and Moder on Instagram with the caption "just getting started"

Roberts and Moder have three children namely Hazel Patricia, Phinnaeus Walter, and Henry Daniel

In the celebrity world where we've seen high profile divorce cases back to back, actress Julia Roberts and her husband Daniel Moder are growing from strength to strength.

Julia Roberts started dating Daniel Moder after meeting him on the set of the movie titled The Mexican. Photos: Julia Roberts/Kevin Mazur.

Source: UGC

In a photo on Instagram, the Pretty Woman movie star shared that the couple is celebrating an impressive 19 years of marital bliss.

The 53-year-old Academy Award winner has not been known to reveal much about her private affairs, which is probably one of the reasons they've avoided media intrusion and stayed together for that long.

"Just getting started," she captioned the photo in which she is clutched to Moder on a beach.

Met on Set

Roberts met 52-year-old Moder in 2001 during the filming of Brad Pitt's movie The Mexican where her would-be husband served as a cinematographer.

On July 4, 2002, after a few months of dating, they walked down the aisle at Robert's ranch in Taos, New Mexico.

They are blessed with 16-year-old twins, Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus Walter, as well as a 14-year-old son Henry Daniel.

What Happiness Means to Roberts

People reports that the actress views happiness through the eyes of knowing that those close to her heart are happy.

According to Roberts, she was able to find her Mr Right because of growing out of her youthful years.

"I mean every day my husband walks in the door it's like a recurring dream. "I'm like, 'Ah, he's back!" she disclosed.

Source: Briefly.co.za