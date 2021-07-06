Popular Social Media User Calls for Nkandla Journalists’ Arrests

A well-known social media user is making the unconventional call for journalists who were covering the events of the past few days in Nkandla to be arrested

In a Twitter post, @AdvoBarryRoux said the news gatherers ought to be arrested for flouting lockdown regulations

A picture of the large contingent of news junkies was posted by the user and shows journalists crammed into a small room

Well-known Twitter user @AdvoBarryRoux has in classic controversial fashion tweeted that the journalists who flocked to Nkandla should be arrested for flouting Covid-19 regulations.

The northern KwaZulu-Natal town was a hive of activity since Wednesday last week after thousands of pro-Zuma supporters, including members of the MKMVA, Amabutho (Amazulu regiments) and ANC members, descended on the vicinity near former president Jacob Zuma's Nkandla homestead.

A well-known social media user has called for journalists seen crammed in a room in Nkandla to be arrested for flouting lockdown regulations. Image: @AdvoBarryRoux/ Twitter.

The large gathering was a clear demonstration of support towards Zuma following the Constitutional Court's ruling that he ought to serve 15-months in prison for contempt of court.

The obvious furore that erupted attracted journalists and news reporters from media houses and publications from across the country as they sought a front-row seat to the dramatic scenes playing out.

As the dust settled after it was determined Zuma would not be handing himself over to police by midnight on Sunday after he filed a rescission application with the view of staying his arrest, Twitter continued its own analyses of the events of the past few days.

@AdvoBarryRoux tweeted a picture of journalists packed in a room with a caption that read:

"Bheki Cele should arrest these journalists for breaking lockdown regulations. What happened to social distance?"

Other users soon reacted to the post, with many of the comments under the original tweet being hilarious. Here is a look at some of the standout comments.

@youngbongz said:

"That room is small bro ... at the end of the day, they gotta bring news to the people."

@KPontesh:

"Mr Cele people are violating lockdown regulations at Nkandla, especially social distancing ... What's your take on this matter?"

@Twinkle_Lethula:

"Ah, Advovo, what about the whole Nkandla community chief?"

@siyand_jola:

"You are ambitious, Advovo ... Satan will return to heaven before Bheki Cele arrests."

Nkandla: Police Minister Bheki Cele vows to arrest all lockdown lawbreakers

In light of the recent dramatic scenes, as per a Briefly News report, that played out in Nkandla, the Minister of Police Bheki Cele has vowed to throw the book at all those who flouted lockdown regulations.

Thousands turned up outside the home of former president Jacob Zuma in the last few days in a show of support over his Constitutional Court (ConCourt) judgement.

The ruling found Zuma guilty of contempt of court for which the then-Acting Chief Justice, Sisi Khampepe, sentenced the former statesman to serve 15-months in prison.

In response and in solidarity with the ageing Zuma, throngs of supporters headed to his homestead located in northern KwaZulu-Natal, before clashing with police at the weekend.

