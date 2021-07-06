A young man, Godwin Bekee, used nearly 15 000 pushpins to create an amazing portrait of Pastor Adefarasin

Godwin combined various colours to achieve a rainbow look when the piece is assessed from a far distance

The talented young artist said that such a piece could be custom made for anyone at the rate of $1 000 (R14 300)

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A very talented young man identified as Godwin Bekee has shown off what he can do with everyday materials and people are amazed.

In a Facebook post on Monday, July 5, the man revealed that he used almost 15 000 pushpins to create a beautiful portrait of a popular Nigerian clergyman, Paul Adefarasin.

Godwin used about 15000 pushpins to make the art. Photo source: Godwin Bekee

Source: Facebook

Its beauty is best seen from afar

Godwin disclosed in a conversation with Briefly News that he spent three weeks making the artwork. When asked what his best work has been as an artist, the man said it is the pushpin art he just created. He added that it took much emotion and determination.

Tagging it digital art, he said the beauty of the piece is best seen when looked at from afar. He quipped:

"Push Pin Art is a digital art you will not be able to understand when you're standing close to it until you move a little bit away to see the beauty. I used the blue, white, black, yellow and red push pins because this are the primary colour that bring out this rainbow when viewed."

See his Facebook post below:

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions to his post below:

Becky Amos said:

"I hail you my artist engineer, keep up the good work, God is your strength."

Leonard Imoh said:

"Excellent..Creativity at its peak. You can make this post go viral. That's if you truly desire it."

Emele Ezinne Commy said:

"Bring it on Greatness! It's in you!"

Chioma Stephnie Okoye said:

"Kudos to you man, you are going places."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Another artist, Kelly Omodamwen, wows many using sparkplugs

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that another artist, Kelly Omodamwen, amazed many with his creativity as he used spark plugs to make beautiful art installations.

As some of his works surfaced on Twitter, many wondered how long it took him to beat the plugs into shape and create what he intended with them.

With spark plugs, he has been able to create masterpieces that depict a ram and drummer. The intricate design of the installations makes them more beautiful to look at.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za