Young Lady Who Was Working While Studying Graduates From UNILAG With 4.48 CGPA

A Nigerian lady, Damilola Ogunmuko, has shown that humans have the capacity to juggle a lot of activities

Damilola finished with her master's degree in literature with a brilliant CGPA of 4.48, becoming one of the best

The brilliant lady achieved that academic feat despite working full time and having many side hustles

A Nigerian lady, Damilola Ogunmuko, has taken to her LinkedIn page to celebrate graduating from the University of Lagos in flying colours.

The lady said that despite the great demand of working full time and juggling side hustles, she emerged as one of the best students in her department with a 4.48 CGPA.

The lady is looking forward to starting her PhD. Photo source: LinkedIn/Damilola Ogunmuko

Next is PhD

Sharing photos of herself in a graduation gown, she said she is looking forward to going for her PhD.

Damilola, therefore, asked anyone who may have information on a fully-funded scholarship for a doctorate degree to reach out.

Nigerians celebrated her massively on the platform as they said that graduation with such a high grade is a big win.

You made it

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions to her post below:

Muhammad Eyinfunjow said:

"Well, we both saw that CGPA coming. Congratulations, Dammy. I never for once doubted you have got this. Care to share your thesis with me?"

Adebayo Adegbite said:

"Congrats Damilola. this is awesome and I wish you all the best in everything you decide to do in the future."

Biodun Olaoluwa said:

"That mean you go dey speak English better than Queen of England like this. I Celebrate You. Congratulations."

