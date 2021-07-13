Leveling Up: Naomi Osaka Gets Her Very Own Barbie Doll and Fans Are Hyped

Naomi Osaka has announced that she has a new Barbie doll and was excited to share the news with her fans online

She first started her collaboration with Barbie in 2019 and she's finally getting to see her hard work come to life

Social media users all over the world congratulated Naomi and are loving what the stylish doll looks like

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka took to social media to share exciting news with her fans. Naomi has her own doll in collaboration with Barbie and is thrilled about the news. She wrote:

"I first teamed up with @Barbie in 2019 and today we’re introducing the Barbie Role Model Naomi Osaka doll. I hope every child is reminded that they can be and do anything."

The grand slam winner also noted that her doll is wearing the outfit that she wore when she clinched the Australian Open title in 2020.

Naomi Osaka has launched her new doll in collaboration with Barbie and the fans are loving it. Image: @naomiosaka

Source: Twitter

Fans are incredibly happy for Naomi Osaka and her new doll

Social media users loved the good news that Naomi shared and took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the new toy. Check out the reactions below:

@frenchfan10 said:

"Do you know if there will be an edition with the Roland Garros 2021 outfit?"

@linzkurtz commented:

"Just ordered mine for my daughter. Looking forward to sharing with her what a role model you are. I appreciate and admire all you do!"

@AstroTsukino said:

"You really are a role model. Barbie has had such a great honour to make your doll."

Netflix is launching a docuseries about Naomi Osaka and her challenges

Briefly News previously reported that Netflix released a trailer for Naomi Osaka - a new docuseries set to premiere on 16 July - and based on a first look, it's already shaping up to be one of the most compelling sports documentaries in recent times.

The three-part series is a brutally honest look at Osaka's life, as told by her. It not only chronicles the tennis star's rise to fame but also her struggles with being in the public eye all the time while advocating for social justice and dealing with the never-ending pressures of staying on top.

The release of Naomi Osaka couldn't come at a more poignant time after the star withdrew from the French Open over her media availability and the fallout that followed, according to SBNation.

