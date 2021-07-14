Marks Maponyane thinks that Kaizer Chiefs need to attack more if they are going to perform against Al Ahly in the final

Defending seemed to work for Amakhosi in their semi-final tie against Wydad but they will have to seek another approach

The Kaizer Chiefs legend Maponyane spoke exclusively to Briefly News about what Chiefs can do to get the desired result

Kaizer Chiefs legend Marks Maponyane gave an analysis to Briefly News about what Amakhosi can do differently ahead of their final against Al Ahly on Sunday.

Marks thinks that Chiefs need to attack more and not make the same mistakes they made against Wydad Casablanca in the semi-final.

"They should not sit back and defend like they did against Wydad, although it worked for them it can be risky at times," he said.

Kaizer Chiefs are looking to win their first Champions League title and have quite the task up against them with Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly. Fans are waiting in anticipation to see if Amakhosi can bring the title back home.

"They should keep attacking without neglecting to defend. However, defending throughout could be costly against a side that is not overwhelmed by the occasion," said Marks to Briefly News.

Al Ahly is no stranger to the CAF Champions League finals and it will be comfortable territory for them. Chiefs need to make sure that they don't let the wheels fall off during the match so that they can clinch the title.

Marks thinks that defending works but at the end of the day, goals are needed to win matches. He warns that being too defensive could end up being costly.

Three players could be key for Kaizer Chiefs when facing Al Ahly in the final

Briefly News previously reported that the spotlight is on Kaizer Chiefs as they gear up to face Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League final. Briefly News takes a look at three players who could be able to make a difference and lead Kaizer Chiefs to a victory.

This season, Njabulo Blom has ascended to become one of Amakhosi's important players, having appeared in all 14 of the team's Champions League matches.

Blom, an aggressive midfielder who enjoys making forceful runs from midfield, contributed a crucial assist in last month's semi-final first-leg match against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco.

