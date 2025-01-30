A man joined a popular TikTok challenge, sharing his age, salary and relationship status, surprising many with his youthful appearance

His post received much love after it was shared on the video-streaming platform, attracting many views from the online community

Social media users could not believe his age, with many saying he looked 10 years younger than his actual age

A father of two shared that he was single, showed off his salary, and got many compliments online. @wade.cloet

A well-dressed man got the attention of many social media users after revealing important details that most women looking for love usually want to know.

The guy shared his profile on TikTok, under his handle, @wase.cloete, sparking debates and admiration from social media users.

The man shares information about himself

The pic post shared by @wade.cloete shows two photos of himself wearing shorts, a T-shirt, and a summer hat, looking effortlessly confident. His caption reveals that he is 49 years old, with two children, earns R73,0000 per month, and is currently single.

Mzansi compliments the man

The comment section was flooded with reactions from social media users who were in disbelief that he was 49, saying he looked closer to 35. Others were more focused on his relationship status, questioning why a handsome man with a stable income was single.

A local man was mistaken for the late rapper AKA after sharing his pictures online. Credit: AzmanJaka

User @Dean Sterling asked:

"Where the hell are you all working 😭?"

User @Nzumbu09 enquired:

"Okay.... Wait what type of cars do you drive if all that is really true."

User @Thandeka

"How come you are single.😔?" asked:

User @Shaan Amod added:

"There's no way on God's green earth that you're older than 35😂."

User @sickntired shared:

"The only thing I see here is people are looking good for their age."

User @UGee 🇿🇦 added:

"On the real 😳😳 man’s looking good for 49! Stay up G

