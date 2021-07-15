Tsepo Tshola: age, family, songs, cause of death, funeral, profiles

The incredible Tsepo Tshola was a legendary jazz musician and songwriter. He took a road less travelled, and music earned him more than fame. Tsepo Tshola had a charming way of captivating and thrilling his fans through his baritone. His perfect musical accompaniment was out of this world, and his oldest songs would have fans head over heels whenever he performed. Tsepo Tshola's biography unveils details about the decorated legend.

Tsepo Tshola, is he still alive. Photo: @Zondi Sibani M

Source: Facebook

Tsepo Tshola was born to a family that adored music, and it is not by chance that he turned out to be a musician. His music has lived through generations in the past four decades. Despite old age kicking in, his zeal to connect with his fans through the art was unquenchable. At sixty-eight, he seemed energetic and ever ready to share his gift with his fans. While his biography unpacks details about his life, it honours the legend that he was.

Tsepo Tshola's profile summary

Full name: Ntate Tsepo Tshola

Ntate Tsepo Tshola Nickname: The village Pope

The village Pope Date of birth: 18th August 1953

18th August 1953 Date of death: 15th July 2021

15th July 2021 Age: 67 years

67 years Place of birth: Teyateyaneng, Lesotho

Teyateyaneng, Lesotho Nationality: South African

South African Residence: Kensington, East of Johannesburg

Kensington, East of Johannesburg Occupation: Singer and Songwriter

Singer and Songwriter Famous for: Jazz music

Jazz music Record company: Killer Joe Record

Killer Joe Record Marital status: Widowed

Widowed Children: 2

Tsepo Tshola's biography

Tsepo Tshola lived through his music, and his songs depicted a man passionate about the art. He found solace in recording and producing music and lived his darkest days through his songs. Posthumously, Mzansi honours him as a legend who changed the game in the industry.

Tsepo Tshola age

Ntate Tsepo Tshola was born on 18th August 1953 in Teyateyaneng, Lesotho, to a musical family. His father was a preacher, while his mother was an active member of the church. His parents were also singers with the Lesotho Vertical 8. At the time of his death, he was sixty-seven years.

Tsepo Tshola's family

Tsepo Tshola 2020. Photo: @Zondi Sibani M

Source: Facebook

Even though Tsepo Tshola was a permanent resident of South Africa, he had a special attachment towards his birth country. He used to commute between South Africa and Lesotho and admitted to owning a second home in Lesotho. His two sons, Kamogelo, who is thirty-seven years old, and Katlego, who is thirty, live in Lesotho. They are also singers.

Tsepo's love life was a bone of contention for most of his fans, as they always believed his wife was lucky to have someone with a baritone for a husband. However, in 2014, he revealed that he was widowed. Tsepo Tshapo's wife died three decades ago, and Tsepo always avoided unpacking details about that part of his life.

He also made the difficult decision not to remarry.

Tsepo Tshola's songs

Tshola's musical career spans more than forty years. He first joined The Lesotho Blue Diamonds band as a vocalist and lead singer in 1970. Through the band, he went for a tour in Sankomota and later relocated to London between 1985 and 1989. Months later, the band was disbanded.

Tsepo chased his dream in music by pursuing a solo career and released nine celebrated solo albums. The titles Tsepo Tshola's albums are,

1994's A Village Pope.

2002's A New Dawn.

2003's Lesedi.

2005's Winding Rivers and Waterfalls.

2009's Let's Hold Hands.

2009's Reconciliation .

. 2010's Ask Me.

2010's Nothing Can Beat The Truth.

2016's Killer Joe.

Tsepo Tshapo's Ho Lokile

Ho Lokile is one of the late singer's most-loved hits, yet it was a tribute to his late wife. He entertained fans across Europe, South Africa and Lesotho through it, and every time he would perform it, fans would be head over heels about his baritone.

Stop the War was another one of his most-loved hits. His musical prowess earned him the Metro FM Lifetime Achievement award.

Tsepo Tshola's cause of death

The legendary jazz musician Tsepo Tshola is no more. Stanley Letsela of Letsela Entertainment confirmed Tsepo Tshola passed away, stating that he died on 15th July 2021. The late Tshola passed on after a short illness.

According to Stanley, the singer was admitted to the hospital on 9th July 2021. On Thursday, 15th July 2021, family and friends woke up to the news of his death. He succumbed to COVID-19 complications.

Tsepo Tshola's funeral

Tsepo Tshola Ntate's death is a blow to South Africa's entertainment industry. Mbongeni Ngema, the lyricist, composer, theatre producer and director, eulogized the late Tshola, referring to him as a great musician and son. He hopes that Tsepo will be honoured posthumously for his role in the South African industry. He also lamented how he had lost the opportunity to work on a collaboration with him.

Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse, another South African legend, also expressed his pain, stating that Tshola's death had left him shattered. Mabuse, who was short of words, eulogized his friend saying,

I don’t even know how to respond to this. Tsepo’s passing has just left me shattered. And in an empty space. I could not even imagine that you could be gone so soon. You sang, my friend, you sang for us, Tsepo. Ho lokile. Tsamaya hantle moloane wa ka.

The death of Tsepo Tshola is a loss to the entertainment industry and the country. Nonetheless, he shared more than four decades of his life with his fans through his songs. His music touched many souls who will pass it on to the generations to come.

