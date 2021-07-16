Bukayo Saka has come out to speak for the first time since England's dramatic shoot-out loss to Italy at Euro 2020

The Arsenal forward was racially attacked after missing the last penalty that gave the Azzurri's the trophy

The 19-year-old believes social media platforms are not doing enough to curb racism from fans who attack players

Bukayo Saka has aired his opinion after coming under racial abuses from fans when he missed England's decisive spot-kick that gave Italy the Euro 2020 title, Instagram, Sky Sports.

How Saka missed his penalty

The 19-year-old was given the responsibility to play the last spot-kick for the Three Lions which could have sent the shoot-outs into sudden death.

But a brilliant save from Gianluigi Donnarumma ended England's dream of winning their first trophy since the 1966 World Cup.

The Arsenal forward was then subjected to racial comments from fans with some saying he should return to his ancestral home Nigeria.

Saka's response to racial abuse

However, the skilful winger posted an emotional message on his social media handle insisting he will not be broken by the racial abuses.

"I was hurting so much and I felt like I'd let you all and my England family down, but I can promise you this. I will not let that moment or the negativity that I've received this week break me."

The Gunners winger also added the social media platforms are not doing enough to curb racism.

"To the social media platforms Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, I don't want any child or adult to have to receive the hateful and hurtful messages that me Marcus and Jadon have received this week.

"I knew instantly the kind of hate that I was about to receive and that is a sad reality that your powerful platforms are not doing enough to stop these messages."

